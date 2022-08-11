National lottery: Camelot launches high court challenge over losing licence | National lottery

National lottery operator Camelot is issuing a high court challenge to the gambling regulator’s decision to hand over the running of the lottery to a rival after 28 years, accusing the agency management made a “seriously wrong” decision.

In a statement, Camelot chief executive Nigel Railton said: “We are filing a legal challenge today as an applicant for the fourth time. [national lottery] license because we firmly believe that the Gambling Commission made this decision to be gravely wrong.”

The Gambling Commission said it “regrets” Camelot’s decision and expects the high court to see that it ran a “fair and robust” process.

Allwyn, a lottery operator owned by Czech billionaire Karel Komárek, will take over Camelot in 2024, after beating the incumbent in a four-way battle including Sisal, owned by parent company Paddy Power , Flutter, and media mogul Richard Desmond.

“When we received the results, we were shocked by aspects of the decision,” says Railton.

“Despite numerous correspondence, the committee failed to provide a satisfactory response. Therefore, we have no choice but to ask the court to verify what happened.

“Regardless of Camelot’s dual roles as current operator and next national lottery license applicant, the contest is one of the largest UK government-funded tenders and the process is worthwhile. independently monitored.

“Separately, more than 1,000 Camelot employees work tirelessly to successfully operate the national lottery under the current license and, at the very least, they owe a proper explanation.”

The Gambling Commission said it was confident that Camelot’s legal challenge would fail.

“We regret Camelot’s decision to bring legal proceedings in the wake of a very successful competition to win a fourth national lottery license,” a spokesperson said.

“Our contest and review were conducted fairly and legally in accordance with our statutory duties, and we are confident that a court will reach that conclusion.

“We have taken every possible step to ensure a level playing field for all interested parties, allowing us to designate a licensee who will participate and protect players, operate the lottery. country with integrity and ensure the national lottery continues to support good causes and their contribution to society.

“Our priority is to continue working to implement our decision and ensure a seamless and timely transition to the next license, for the benefit of the participants and good causes. .

“These procedures will not help with that but we are confident that Camelot will honor its obligations as a current licensee to cooperate in that transition and we will continue to use the tools available to support that process.”