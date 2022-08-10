Model Isabelle Eleanore ‘humiliated’ after Jetstar flight attendant tells her to ‘cover up’ on plane

Jetstar apologized after a woman said she was humiliated after being told to “cover up” on the train flight from the Gold Coast to Melbourne last night.

Instagram and OnlyFans model Isabelle Eleanore was wearing a black crop top and jeans when she was stopped by a flight attendant as she boarded the plane, who suggested her outfit was inappropriate for flying.

“She looked at the ticket and then looked up and said ‘oh, do you have a jumpsuit you could wear?’ and here I think she has to worry that I’m going to get cold on the flight, it’s going to be cold in Melbourne or something,” Ms Eleanore told 9News.

An Instagram model said she was humiliated after being asked to ‘cover up’ a black crop top on a Jetstar flight. (Ripe)

“She kept walking and she was like ‘well, you can’t fly with what you’re wearing, you can’t wear a bikini. And I was like ‘look – it’s not a bikini, it’s a top'” .

Speaking to 9News, Ms Eleanore said she felt “victim and degraded” when the flight attendant called the rest of the crew to find more outfits for her to wear.

She also asked Eleanore’s husband, Jeremy Szwarcbord, if he had clothes he could give his wife or if they had any spare in their hand luggage.

When the couple said they had no other clothes, the flight attendant returned with a hi-vis vest for Miss Eleanore to wear.

Ms Eleanore then had to walk down the aisle to her seat, describing it as “embarrassing”.

“She made us stand aside while she called the rest of the flight deck and the captains up front to look for something to cover me so I could fly,” she said.

Miss Eleanore doesn’t believe her clothes don’t fit. (Ripe)

“She brought out a hi-vis vest for me to wear in front of everyone, and then I had to walk down to my seat in this hi-vis vest.

“I was humiliated, it was a shame – people were watching.

“I don’t think I’ll ever face something like that – it’s 2021, I’ll be able to wear what I want.”

Ms Eleanore shared on Instagram about the challenge and captured a video of the flight attendant handing her the vest.

“Obviously my upper body is too small and I can’t fly without ‘covering’,” she posted.

“They made me wear a hi-vis vest. I’m lost… is it 1921 not 2021?”

She agreed to wear a hi-vis vest for fear of being kicked off the plane if she refused.

“I was shocked at the time,” she said.

“I didn’t know how to deal with it and I didn’t want to be kicked off the flight so I just kind of felt like I was going to do what she said.”

Ms Eleanore said she spoke to about eight other Jetstar employees before boarding and none of them said her attire was inappropriate.

The couple told 9News about the in-flight ordeal. (Ripe)

The Jetstar website does not have any dress code requirements for flying, other than wearing “offensive materials”.

“Please refrain from wearing clothing or carrying personal items containing words, images, symbols, or slogans that could reasonably be considered offensive (e.g. t-shirts with words printed on them). profanity or swearing,” the website states.

“If this happens, our crew will ask you to cover up offensive material.”

Mr Szwarcbord said his wife’s attire did not go against any rules or guidelines.

“I guess that’s what frustrates me the most – communication problems between the staff, their policies are incorrect and incomplete,” he said.

Ms Eleanore doesn’t believe her clothes are revealing, saying that if she were a man, she might have been treated differently.

A spokesman for Jetstar said it had apologized to Ms Eleanore for the incident.

“We have reached out to Isabelle about her recent experience and have apologized for the way the situation was handled,” they said.

“There has been a misunderstanding of our policy and we have reminded the crew of our dress code requirements.