Missing four-year-old Tasmanian girl found alive

Missing four-year-old Shayla Phillips has been found alive after she disappeared from her yard Tasmania home more than two days ago.

Shayla Phillips was found alive and well. (Tasmanian Police)

Shayla disappeared Wednesday afternoon from her remote family property in Stormlea, in the south-east of Tasmania, which has sparked an extensive search.

Tasmania Police confirmed she was found by State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers this afternoon in a bushland near Halls Road in Stormlea.

She was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Inspector Gavin Hallett said Shayla was found about a kilometer from her home in a “very wooded and very steep” area.

“It looked like she was lying down and raised her head and she was seen,” he said.

“It was the right place at the right time, when the SES volunteer was looking to the left rather than we might still be looking.”

The first thing Inspector Hallett did when Shayla was found was to tell her mother, who was “very grateful”.

Inspector Gavin Hallett said Shayla’s mother is grateful she was found.. (9 News)

“The first thing we did was she got to know her mother again,” he said.

“It was very emotional, when I told my mother the good news, she was very grateful and very concerned.

“I said take a shower for a few minutes but she didn’t care, she just wanted to get in the car and see her daughter.”

Both Tasmanian and Victorian police resources have been poured into the search for the girl.

Rescue teams used drones, heat-finding technology and sniffer dogs in hopes of finding the girl alive.