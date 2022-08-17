Meng Wanzhou: ‘princess of Huawei’ who became the face of a high-stakes dispute | Huawei

UUntil being detained at Vancouver airport in December 2018, Meng Wanzhou was not a household name. However, the 49-year-old Huawei executive has now become the face of the trilateral dispute between China, Canada and the US.

On Wednesday, a marathon extradition hearing concluded in Vancouver, after months of legal wrangling over whether she should be brought to the US to face criminal fraud charges. If the judge says yes at the next hearing in October, the case will be sent to Canada’s attorney general for a final decision. It has the potential to last for many years.

The case is very complicated, sublime and somewhat special. It has severely damaged China’s relations with the US and Canada with accusations of political arrest and cross-border “hostage diplomacy”, and increased nationalist rhetoric from both China and Canada. America.

‘Princess of Huawei’

Meng – also known in English as Sabrina – is the chief financial officer and vice chairman of the board of the powerful Chinese tech giant founded by her father, Ren Zhengfei.

Like Huawei, Meng’s rise in the global telecommunications business is also the story of China’s long pursuit of “wealth and power”. Inside the company her father built, Meng quickly climbed the ranks to become its chief financial officer, in a contentious period for the tech giant as world governments began. locked it out of state infrastructure, fearing its links and data-sharing obligations with Beijing.

She is the subject of immense national pride: a truly influential Chinese woman in a male-dominated club of global business. State media have called Meng “Huawei’s princess”, and campaigned for her release, treating her as a hostage of two North American governments.

Meng leaves the British Columbia supreme court during a pause in the extradition hearing on August 10. Photo: Darryl Dyck / AP

“Chinese society from the very beginning, including the government, believed that this was a case designed and manipulated by the US, that this was a political case not a legal case,” the professor said. Lawyer Wang Jiangyu of City of Hong Kong University.

“This is a US political crackdown on Chinese citizens, and another example of the US government unjustifiably repressing Chinese companies and attempting to prevent the development of Chinese industries. China’s high-tech,” the People’s Daily said on Weibo recently.

Born in Chengdu, in southwestern China’s Sichuan province, Meng earned a master’s degree in accounting from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and worked for China Construction Bank before joining the company. her father’s business company Huawei in 1993. Huawei credits her with the establishment of the “Global Unified Financial Institution” bank and standardization of organizational systems and procedures throughout the company, and led a long-term partnership with IBM.

During the extradition trial, Meng lived in a quaint Vancouver neighborhood where she had previously lived for several years in the early 2000s. She was visited by her husband and two children, ironically, by locals. Her neighbors again include the US Consulate General – the address of America’s top diplomat in Vancouver.

“In other words, Canada – a huge country of 37 million people – is being squeezed by the competition of neighbors on this one Vancouver street,” a BBC documentary said last year.

An open letter to supporters on the first anniversary of her arrest provided a glimpse into the life she is leading. “Right now, time seems to be passing very slowly. It was so slow that I had enough time to read a book from start to finish,” she wrote. “I can take the time to discuss minutiae with my colleagues or to carefully complete an oil painting.”

At her multimillion-pound home, Meng has received visits from both a masseuse and an art teacher. During the day, she is free to move within city limits and photos as she leaves court show her wearing bright corporate dresses and stiletto heels, fitted with a tracking device strapped to her ankle.

Meng was seen leaving the house with a tracking device strapped to her ankle in Vancouver on August 18. Photo: Don Mackinnon / AFP / Getty Images

Court documents show that Meng prefers high-end designer stores, where she can shop privately. She spent Christmas Day at a downtown restaurant that catered exclusively to her 14-year-old party.

But Meng’s living conditions in Canada are in stark contrast to those of the two Canadians detained in apparent retaliation for her arrest. Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were held in harsh China, questioned and accused of abuse. Chinese authorities deny their arrests are related but have repeatedly argued that their freedoms are tied to Meng’s.

‘Iconic figure’

Before her arrest, Meng’s profile was often overshadowed by her father and boss, Ren, a billionaire Chinese Communist Party member and former military engineer.

“Whenever people talk about Huawei, people always talk about him,” said Wang.

“His public perception, public image is because he is the founder of China’s most successful technology company and has developed homegrown technology, or at least this is what spoken in China, he is considered a strong man.”

Wang said China fought hard to get her back, not because she holds any insider knowledge of Huawei’s technology – and even if she did. is largely obsolete now – but because she has become an “iconic figure” representing China’s grievances and is seen by the West as being persecuted. China’s leaders want to show that they will protect all citizens abroad, but Meng is also an important figure who works for an important company and has been arrested by the opposition. gratuitous in the context of the trade war and cold technology.

The Chinese government can’t bring her to America Wang Jiangyu

“Bringing her back was just symbolic, but it was hugely symbolic. The Chinese government cannot afford to bring her to the US,” Wang said.

Wang said that there were factors in her arrest that deservedly contributed to China’s claims that it was politically motivated. Public comments by then-US President Donald Trump – that he might intervene in the case if it helped strike a better trade deal – bolstered China’s argument.

And then there are the circumstances of her alleged crimes. “Meng Wanzhou presented to HSBC staff as a senior Huawei executive…not in her personal capacity,” he said.

“In these cases, you don’t arrest senior executives – she did it on behalf of the company. So the request to arrest her in Canada is very absurd, and certainly for political reasons. But I wouldn’t say the same about [extradition] testing process. Canada is a country under the rule of law… You have to separate the two processes.”

People hold a sign at Vancouver court before Meng’s bail hearing in December 2018. Photo: Jonathan Hayward / AP

Meng is no longer inferior. Many Chinese articles have focused on her business acumen, her elegance, her supportive husband, and social media posts such as letters to family about their missing birthdays. . On Thursday, a pro-Huawei statement became the number one search term on China’s Baidu search engine.

This week, as China marks the 1,000th day of Meng’s detention in Canada, the state-run Global Times newspaper launched an online petition calling for signatures to “demand Canada release its citizens.” China Meng Wanzhou is being terrorized by the US.”

A year after her daughter’s arrest, Ren praised her and told CNN their relationship blossomed because of her predicament. They talked often and his wife visited their daughter in Vancouver.

“She should be proud to have been put in this situation. In the war between the two nations, she became a bargaining chip,” he said.

Additional reporting by Chi Hui Lin