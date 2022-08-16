Melbourne’s total time in COVID lockdown passes Buenos Aires to become longest in the world

Melbourne has endured more closures than any other city in the world after about eight months.

The city, which entered its 246th day of stay-at-home orders on Monday, claimed the dubious title from the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires.

A lone pedestrian crosses the street in Melbourne. (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

It is a bittersweet milestone that must pass as Victoria regularly records more than 1000 new cases a day in the two months since Melbourne’s sixth lockdown – significantly higher than even the worst day in 112 years. date of detention last year.

But the Delta variant has proven to be seemingly indestructible since it was held in Sydney, which just marked 100 days of stay-at-home orders, in June.

The record shutdown in Melbourne is costing the state economy $700 million a week.

Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox said the record was a “quite grim” milestone for what was previously known as one of the world’s most liveable cities.

“It’s a record nobody wanted, a record nobody expected,” he told Today.

“Melbourne is a sad and exhausting place at the moment.

“Those are two emotions that run everywhere. Fear and defiance.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that he will extend that if he needs to. It doesn’t make people very happy when we break the world record.”

9 de Julio Boulevard is virtually free of traffic during the lockdown in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 1, 2020. (AP)

Mr Willox said Melbourne faced a “really tough” road to recovery.

“It’s not going to be a quick recovery or another V-shaped recovery, especially in Melbourne,” he said.

“It’s going to be a long time. Melbourne has lost all the attributes that make it so strong – the events, the strong culture, the education sector.

“The CBD is just a wasteland with graffiti. There is a lot of work to be done to restore confidence. Business confidence is low. Consumer confidence is low.

“It’s going to take a huge effort to get together and really re-imagine Victoria.”

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews justified the continued shutdown of its capital, saying there were few alternatives to contain the virus.

“I’m simply saying how proud I am to every Victorian for giving so much, for working so hard, saving lives to get through this,” he said yesterday.

“It’s been bloody tough, we know that, but the Victorian community has been impressive along the way.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said he was “proud” of all Victorians. (Eddie Jim)

But those on the other side of politics have been much less active in marking the global milestone.

“Strikes are not a sign of policy success, they are a sign of policy failure,” said Opposition Leader Matthew Guy of the state.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, leaving a few days early, said people had “had enough” of “the longest lockdown in the world in Melbourne”.

“People are at the end of their intelligence,” he said. “They want their children back to school. They want businesses to reopen.”

“They’re getting collisions in record numbers because they believe it’s part of a pact they have with their government, federal and state, that when they get collisions, the restrictions will ease and that’s what the state government needs to deliver.”

Some calculations suggest that Tuesday is Melbourne’s official day to claim the door lock crown, and there are also various interpretations of what exactly constitutes a “lock”.

Aerial view of the Royal Parade, Carlton in Melbourne in September 2021. (Getty)

Fuerza Aerea Argentina square without traffic in Buenos Aires on May 22, 2021. (AP)

In some areas of Italy and Spain, residents are prohibited from exercising and must choose one member of the household to go grocery shopping, while in other parts of Europe residents are not limited to skating. Limit exercise time or distance traveled.

The Oxford Covid-19 Government Response Tracker, part of the Blavatnik School of Government, currently lists Australia and New Zealand in the top 20 for lockdown severity as assessed based on the measures imposed. use in the most restricted areas.

It appears that vaccinated Melburnians will need to wait about two weeks longer than their Sydney neighbors to enjoy their pandemic freedoms.

Meanwhile, Argentine authorities have begun speaking out about the “final stage” of the pandemic and will allow all tourists to return in November.

“We are in a very positive moment, we know that the pandemic is not over, we have to maintain care,” Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said about two weeks ago, according to Reuters .

