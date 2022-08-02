Melania Trump’s photo snub prompts speculation over post-White House path | Melania Trump

For one last time, the internet has gone viral with a viral video of first lady Melania Trump appearing to refute the conventions of her role, sparking speculation about the status of her marriage to the president. The current president is the former president.

Many social media users enjoyed the footage at Palm Beach airport on Wednesday, after Donald Trump left the White House to succeed Joe Biden, who beat him with more than 7 million votes and 306-232 in the electorate. group.

Trump himself stopped to wave to the photographers but his wife, wearing dark glasses and a striking printed dress, kept walking, defiant, until she was completely offscreen. leaving her husband.

“If ‘no longer has to do this’ is a person” is the poignant judgment of a user who has posted videos of Melania seemingly ending up on her way to life as a golfing widow and – she seems to have come to an observer world to hope – relatively obscure, out of public attention.

Since Donald Trump entered the Republican primary in the summer of 2015, speculation about his wife’s views of him – and her role as first lady – has spread. to spill. The Trumps are said to keep separate bedrooms in the White House, their actions in public being frantically analyzed for clues about the status of the marriage, the third president’s third generation. 45.

Like his other marriages, it was bolstered by accusations of infidelity. He denied such claims but confirmed payments to a porn star and a Playboy model. The marriage was also primed for stories about Melania’s nude modeling past, including photos that were revealed to the press by Roger Stone when her husband found out.

In a best-selling book, Melania & Me, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, an estranged friend and aide who eventually played a tape of their conversations with the media, called the marriage ” “transaction”.

Now, with Donald Trump being impeached for a second time, vulnerable to prosecution, and with his business holdings at risk, the Palm Beach footage has only increased speculation about what kind of transaction could be. done if Melania sues for divorce.

Jacqueline Newman, managing partner of Berkman Bottger Newman & Rodd, a New York law firm, told the Daily Mirror: “I guess she’s going to get actual cash payments as well as assets… She will also retain any property currently in her own name. I wouldn’t be surprised if the amount fluctuated between $20 million and $50 million.

“I think the next year or so will tell a lot about how things are going with their marriage.”