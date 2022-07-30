Meet Vin Diesel’s $3.4m car from ‘Furious 7’

Meet the real star of Furious 7: super car Lykan HyperSport. At $3.4 million (Dh 12,487,520), it is the third most expensive car in the world and the only one used in Fast and furious franchise to date. True to the film’s reputation for chaotic chases and top-notch stunts, it barely makes it come to life.

Ralph Debbas, 29, founder and CEO of W Motors, the Lebanon-based company that makes cars, spoke with tabloid! at the Steps Conference at the Dubai International Maritime Club on Tuesday, where the smashed car was demonstrated to the public for the first time.

“I just returned from Beijing a few days ago with all the actors, and we have already premiered the film in China. They have an incredible love for this car,” he said.

“This is the first time they have made such a big splash on a car other than the Dodge Charger that Vin Diesel has driven for the past 15 years. It’s his first time driving a second car, so seeing the movie this year is completely unique.”

Furious 7, released on April 2 in the UAE, dropped the word ‘fast’ from its title as an iconic gesture towards top star Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013. But the Lykan is the embodiment of speed, capable of going from 0 to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds. The first supercar in the Middle East, it features 420 diamonds on its headlights and 24-hour concierge service so that “wherever you are in the world, you have someone dedicated to serving you.” .

The Furious 7 Lykan is taking his last breath as the lone survivor of the ten stunt cars used in the film. The film shows the car flying out of one of the Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi and crashing into the other before crashing to the ground.

“Without the windshield, the front is completely damaged, the doors are destroyed, the inside is completely dead,” Debbas said with a laugh. “But seeing it firsthand – the first car they threw off a building, I closed my eyes, I was running away, because I knew something bad was going to happen. But then we got used to it. We spent two nights with them, doing all the shooting. They destroyed nine cars in front of me, so it became normal, like, “Next!”

The collector’s item – not for sale – will be kept in W Motors’ private warehouse as a memento, occasionally displayed by appointment or throughout exhibitions in Dubai.

Of the seven Lykan Hypersport in service around the world, three remain unsold, with a new model set to hit the market in November.

“Jason Statham loves cars. He’s a car fanatic,” said Debbas. “It’s a bit too small compared to [Vin Diesel], unfortunately, but he loves it. He told us that Paul Walker used to love cars too. “

Did Debbas think Statham would snap one for himself? “I’ll see him next week – let’s see.”