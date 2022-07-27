Matthew Boorman was stabbed ‘like he was an animal’, court hears | UK news

The widow of a man killed by a neighbor described witnessing her husband being stabbed to death as if he were an “animal” and told the court the attacker smiled and lit a cigarette. in triumph as his victim lay dead on the grass in front of them.

Sarah Boorman said the killer, Can Arslan, had repeatedly threatened to kill her, her husband, Matthew Boorman and their child, telling them he would only spend 10 years in prison if he did.

Bristol Crown Court heard a protracted argument between Arslan, 52, and neighbors in the Gloucestershire village of Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, with minor disputes over parking and a scratch to a The car escalated to the point that Arslan faced being kicked out of the house.

The court heard without controversy that Arslan killed Boorman, a 43-year-old contract manager and father of three who was stabbed 27 times, but the jury has said they must decide that. is murder or manslaughter. grounds for reducing liability.

The jury watched a video of a police interview with Sarah Boorman in which she said she saw her husband pull up to their doorstep after work on the afternoon of October 5 last year and witnessed Arslan come forward and attack him.

Killed: Matthew Boorman, a father of three. Photo: Family handout / PA

“I heard Matthew shouting: ‘Damn it!’ ‘She speaks. She goes out and tries to pull Arslan away from her husband. “I don’t see a blade, I don’t know him [Boorman] was stabbed.

“Then I saw blood and saw him stab Matthew in the side of the face. Then he stabbed him in the stomach. I tried to pull him out again, then he continued to just stab Matthew as if he were an animal on the floor.”

Showing a stabbing motion, she said: “He stabbed Matthew like he was nothing.” Sarah Boorman suffered a stab wound to the thigh.

She said Arslan was much stockier than her husband. She continued sobbing: “I wish I had hit him or thrown something to distract him… Mr. Arslan treated him like a piece of meat; he sat on top of him and he lit a cigarette as if he were triumphant. Then he threw his cigarette on the floor and casually got up and walked around to the front garden as Matthew lay dead on the floor.”

One of their children, who saw the attack and heard the screams, ran upstairs. “Arslan is prowling around the front garden, I’m afraid he’ll come back and hit Matthew some more,” she said.

With the help of neighbors, Sarah Boorman carried her husband inside. She said the ambulance and police “took forever” to arrive. “I wanted him to exist and live,” she said.

Sarah Boorman said she saw other neighbors swinging wooden planks and golf clubs to try to get Arslan to drop the knife. “He’s enjoying it; feels like he loves the attention. “

She said she had long feared that he would attack them. “He always said he was going to kill us and rape me.” She said Arslan would laugh and say he would only get 10 years if he did.

She said Arslan would film the children’s bedroom and tell her and her husband that he knew where they worked. She said he told them he was a “Turkish boxer” and had killed before.

Sarah Boorman said Arslan first threatened to kill them in February 2021 and “run away” after a civil order was issued against him in June 2021. She saw him again for the first time three days before the attack.

The court was told that Boorman’s work colleagues heard the assault because he was on a conference call at the time.

Arslan stabbed the second man, Peter Marsden, eight times after storming his kitchen following the attack on Boorman.

Marsden’s partner, Elizabeth McDonald, said: ‘I heard a loud bang and the back door opened. It was Mr. Arslan. I had a clear view of the back door and he headed straight for Peter. He was saying things and he seemed angry.”

An off-duty cop, Steve Wilkinson, went into the kitchen to pull Aslan away from Marsden and push him toward the back door. Wilkinson hit Arslan with a piece of wood outside. Wilkinson says Arslan is “a robot and has a distant look on his face“.

Arslan denies murder. The trial continues.