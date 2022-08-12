Massachusetts standoff that partially closed I-95 ends with 11 in custody | Massachusetts

An hour-long battle with a group of heavily armed men that partially closed Interstate 95 ended Saturday with 11 suspects in custody, Massachusetts State Police said. state of Massachusetts said.

Initially, police said nine suspects were detained, but two others were detained in their vehicle later on Saturday morning.

Two suspects were hospitalized, but police said that was because conditions existed that had nothing to do with the standoff.

Christopher Mason, a colonel with the state police, said the suspects surrendered after police tactical teams used armored vehicles to tighten the siege around them.

The outage partially closed I-95 for most of the morning, causing severe traffic problems over the July 4 holiday weekend. Authorities said the interstate was closed. reopened and shelter-in-place orders for Wakefield and Reading have been lifted.

In Massachusetts, I-95 runs from the Rhode Island line, around Boston, and to the New Hampshire line. Wakefield is located just east of where I-95 and I-93 meet, north of Boston.

The incident began around 2 a.m. when police noticed two cars overturned on I-95 with their hazard lights on after they appeared to have run out of fuel, authorities said. know at a press conference.

Mason said at least some of the suspects were dressed in military uniforms and armed with long guns and pistols. He added that they had come to Maine from Rhode Island for “training”.

“Can you imagine 11 armed people standing with long guns on an interstate highway at two in the morning certainly raises concerns and is inconsistent with the gun laws we have in Massachusetts,” Mason said. speak.

He said he understood the suspects, who did not have a gun license, had a different view of the law.

“I appreciate that view,” he said. “I don’t agree with that view at the end of the day, but I realize it’s there.”

The men refused to drop their weapons or follow orders, claiming to be from a group that “does not recognize our laws” before taking off into a wooded area, police said.

Police and prosecutors are working to determine what charges members of the group will face.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the suspects are expected to appear in court in Woburn on Tuesday.

Mason said the group’s “self-proclaimed leader” wants people to know that they are not anti-government.

“I think this post-interaction investigation will give us more insight into their motivations, what their ideology is,” says Mason.

In a video posted to social media, a man, who did not give his name but said he was from a group called Rise of the Moors, was broadcast from I-95 in Wakefield near exit 57.

“We are not against the government. We are not against the police, we are not sovereign citizens, we are not black identity extremists,” said the man who appeared to be in military gear. “As indicated many times to the police that we are abiding by the United States’ peace cruise law.”

The group’s website says they are “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders”.

Mason said he had no knowledge of the group, but it is not uncommon for state police to come across people with a “sovereign citizenship mentality,” although he does not know if those involved in the standoff in Wakefield is part of that.