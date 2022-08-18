Man who died on Ben Nevis named as father-to-be Samuel Crawford | Scotland

A man who has died after falling about 300 meters (1,000ft) off the UK’s highest mountain has been named Samuel Crawford.

28-year-old climber from Newtownards, County Down, Northern Ireland, slipped west of Ben Nevis on March 8, sustaining fatal injuries, while 23 others were rescued in “severe” conditions.

Crawford was married 18 months ago, and his wife Sophie is pregnant with their first child, the family’s minister said.

In a tribute on the Facebook page of Sandown Free Presbyterian Church in east Belfast, Pastor Garth Wilson said: “He is one of the brightest lights in our congregation in Sandown and we will miss him so much.

“Samuel is a wonderful husband to Sophie, and he will be the best father to their unborn child. He is also a wonderful son and brother and is loved by many.

“The overwhelming grief since Samuel’s tragic death shows how much he is loved and valued by everyone.”

Mr Wilson said Crawford was with his two best friends, Conor Bannister and Stephen McVeigh.

The father-to-be, also survived by his parents and sister, just over a year ago spoke at Sandown Free Presbyterian church about how his faith has helped him through a serious illness, BBC reported.

Jim Shannon, the Democratic Unionist MP for Strangford, who said he had known the family for many years, also paid homage to Crawford, describing him as “very devoted to his family”.

Mountain rescue teams and police were dispatched to Ben Nevis after the alarm was raised around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

23 people were transported by Coast Guard search and rescue helicopters from Prestwick and Inverness or hiked off the 1,345m mountain by about 40 rescuers in an eight-hour operation.

Brian Bathurst, deputy captain of the Glencoe Mountain Rescue, said conditions here were “extreme” due to the range of ice, wind and rain.

Members of an army climbing team attempted to rescue Crawford, with two people suffering minor injuries requiring hospital treatment.

He is the sixth person to die in the mountains of Scotland in the past two weeks.