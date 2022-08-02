Man arrested after pregnant woman repeatedly punched in stomach in London | London

A man in his 50s has been arrested after a pregnant woman was “traumatized” by having a pillowcase draped over her head and being repeatedly punched.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of aggravated bodily harm (GBH) at an address in Haringey and is currently being held at an east London police station, Scotland Yard said.

The 20-year-old victim, who is about 28 weeks pregnant, was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries following the assault at around 6:30pm last Thursday on Manor Road in Stamford Hill.

The Metropolitan Police said investigations are still underway to determine a motive and that at this stage the incident is not believed to be related to any other offence.

CCTV footage captured last Thursday night and shared by neighborhood watch group Shomrim shows the incident unfolding. A man wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark trousers and white shoes approaches the woman from behind in Stamford Hill.

He was pulling a bag on a shopping cart, which he left a few meters behind, before stepping forward and attempting to drape a pillowcase over the woman’s head and then repeatedly punching her. Then he ran away.

Shomrim, who later deleted the footage, said on Twitter: “Pregnant woman and fetus survived a horrific attack after a male suspect attacked her from behind, placing a pillow on her head and punch her in the stomach several times.”

The Met said detectives were investigating the assault on Manor Road around 6:30pm on Thursday. “The victim, a 20-year-old woman, informed officers that she was approached from behind by the suspect, who had put a pillowcase over her head before assaulting her,” it said. “The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Labor MP David Lammy described the attack as a “hate attack against a pregnant Jewish woman”. He added that it was “absolutely terrible”.

Rabbi Herschel Gluck, president of Shomrim, described the attack as “violent and brutal”. He told reporters the victim was “deeply traumatized”.

Dave Rich, policy director at the Community Security Trust, said it was an “extremely distressing attack and we would advise anyone who knows anything to contact police”.

“We are deeply concerned by the despicable attack on a pregnant Jewish woman in Stamford Hill,” the British Jewish Committee said. We hope that the perpetrators will be quickly apprehended and face justice.”