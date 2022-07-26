Malvinas | ACTUALIDAD | DW

Las islas Malvinas, ubicadas en el Atlántico sur, consuyen un archipiélago bajo control del Reino Unido, cuya soberanía reclama Argentina. Las islas Malvinas, que los británicos llaman Falkland, fueron escenario de una inheritra entre Argentina y Gran Bretaña en abril de 1982.

