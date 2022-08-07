Major power breakdown hits Pakistan

Lahore/Karachi: A major power outage occurred across Pakistan on Sunday due to a fault in the national power transmission system, a government official said.

“There is no electricity across Pakistan,” said Shafqat Jalil, a spokesman for the Electricity and Water Development Authority or WAPDA. “It’s a blackout country.”

Jalil said that the power supply was interrupted at around 13:30 because of an unexplained technical fault in the transmission system.

“Our people don’t know where the fault lies,” Jalil said initially, adding that WAPDA authorities were investigating.

However, power has been restored in some areas of the capital, Islamabad, Jalil said. Jalil said that by 6:45 pm, electricity had been restored to half of the country, including the capital, Islamabad.

Information Minister Tariq Azeem Khan said at a press conference it would take another seven hours to bring the rest of the country back online.

Millions of homes are without power across the country, he said, but because many homes and businesses keep generators on standby, no major disruptions have been reported in communications and other emergency services.

“Hospitals and other emergency departments are using generators and backups,” he added. In Karachi, almost 30% of the areas are without electricity.

In Punjab, most parts of the province, including Lahore, were without power for almost 4 hours.

WAPDA sources say a major technical fault in the 500 Kv transmission line from the Tarbela dam has resulted in power outages across Punjab.

They also denied rumors that the blackout was caused by vandalism.

The nationwide blackout, coupled with reports of President Pervez Musharraf going for a medical check-up in the US, fueled rumors in Pakistan that the military had staged a coup.

The government quashed the rumors while Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz announced work was underway to restore power supplies.

It’s not clear how the rumors started but they spread quickly and were discussed on the streets for several hours before settling down after the government’s denial and the prime minister’s statement.

Federal Information Minister Mohammad Ali Durrani said in New York that the president was completely healthy. He denied rumors about the president’s heart surgery.

Durrani said that Musharraf, 63, was visiting a friend in Texas who is a cardiologist and suggested he see a doctor.

“He’s been through it,” Durrani said. “All systems are fine. Everything is fine. He’s as strong as a horse.”

After being discharged from the hospital, Musharraf attended a private luncheon in a small town about 170 kilometers northeast of Dallas, The Paris News reported in its online edition Saturday. Musharraf recently laughed at any threat to his power base when he was asked about the stability of his regime.