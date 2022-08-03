London Bridge attack 2017 | UK news

Today in focus When should terrorists be released from prison? After the terrorist attack in London last week, political parties are blaming each other. Jamie Grierson reviews sentencing and rehabilitation evidence. Plus: Patrick Wintour on Donald Trump’s appearance for a NATO summit

