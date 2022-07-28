Logan Mwangi: mother, stepfather and unnamed teen found guilty of murder | Crime

A five-year-old boy was murdered by his mother, stepfather and a 14-year-old after months of abuse and confinement in a “dungeon” in his small, dark bedroom, a jury has found.

After Logan Mwangi died from injuries commonly seen in people in road accidents or falls from heights, Angharad Williamson, John Cole and the teenager tried to escape justice by dumping the boy’s body in the river and Call the police to let them know he’s been abducted.

The sound of mom’s 999 call after Logan Mwangi went missing

The Cardiff Crown Court heard that in the months before Logan was killed, he had disappeared from sight of the authorities, and that his family used the pandemic as an excuse to lock him away.

An investigation was launched into whether there was a chance of saving Logan after authorities learned of some of the injuries he sustained in the months leading up to his death.

Angharad Williamson and John Cole. Photo: Rex / Shutterstock

The investigation will also look at what is known about Cole’s past. It can now be revealed that his violent history includes a previous attack on a child and that he is believed to have an interest in the National Front. The court heard that Cole hated Logan’s resemblance in appearance to his biological father, who was originally from Kenya, suggesting racism may have played a part in his attitudes towards with Logan.

Another issue is why the alleged 14-year-old death threats to Logan in the weeks before the murder were not handled by authorities.

When Williamson was found guilty, she fell to the floor, screaming, “No, no, no.” While she was being led out of court, Williamson wrestled with dock workers and shouted at Cole, “Liar killer.”

Outside the court, Logan’s father, Ben Mwangi, said: “Logan is the sweetest and most beautiful boy. The world would be a colder and darker place without his warm smile and happy energy. I love him so much and I have to live my life knowing that I will never see him grow up to be the amazing man he deserves.”

The court heard Logan’s bedroom, which his mother described as resembling a dungeon. Photo: handout

In her closing remarks, Caroline Rees QC said Logan was “dehumanized” by each defendant. She said: “He was held as a prisoner in his small bedroom, a room described by Angharad Williamson as being like a dungeon, with the curtains closed and a child’s gate barred. he moves.”

When his body was examined, it was bruised, grazed and scratched from head to toe, with more than 50 injury sites – and many other personal injuries – recorded. He suffered damage to his brain, liver and stomach. Rees says his death will be slow and painful.

The prosecutor said that after killing Logan, the three defendants conspired to “clean up the scene and lay a trail to lead the police in the wrong direction”.

She said that prior to the murders, Williamson, 30, and Cole, 40, worked together to cover up Logan’s previous injuries, including wounds to his arm and burns to his neck, from social workers and police.

Two days before the body was found, Cole punched Logan in the stomach and the 14-year-old knocked Logan off his feet with a martial arts move. “The only way this boy understands is pain,” Cole said.

The case focuses attention on the disturbing increase in abuse against children during the Covid pandemic. Contacts to the NSPCC helpline from adults across the UK with concerns about children’s health rose 23% between 2020-21 year-on-year, to a record high of nearly 85,000.

Speaking from the court, a family fostering the 14-year-old boy said they would find knives hidden behind pillows and they claimed they alerted social services that he had threatened to kill Logan.

The woman who raised him said he was fascinated with murder and on the day he died had an “evil” smile on his face. The adoptive mother’s daughter said the young man has repeatedly talked about how much he hates Logan and “wants him dead”, adding: “He doesn’t even call him Logan, he calls him I’m a ‘five-year-old boy’.” She claimed social services had been notified of the threats but the teen’s social worker denied in court that she had been told.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg Protection, the agency responsible for children at risk in Bridgend, said the children’s practice review will look at agencies that already have contacts with the family.

Sentencing has been adjourned.