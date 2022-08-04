Liezl Martinez dies at 47

Dubai: Actress Liezl Martinez passed away on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. She is 47 years old.

Martinez has been in hospital since Monday after she was reported to have a seizure. Shirley Kwan, her husband, Albert’s manager, said: ABS-CBN.

Martinez was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007.

The Martinez family received a lot of condolences, especially on Twitter when Martinez’s husband, Albert, posted a photo of the couple last week during a trip to Barcelona in Spain in 2013.

“# Barcelona2013 … previous Happy Birthday @liezlmartinez … Next # Hawaii2015!” he wrote. Martinez will turn 48 on March 27.

On Saturday, Albert told Philippine Daily Inquirer that he and his children were deeply saddened by her death. “She was a blessing to me and my children. She was supportive. I thank her for everything,” he said.

Martinez’s mother, veteran actress Amalia Fuentes, told the same newspaper that her only child died around 6:15 am.

“There is no pain in my life worse than this,” says Fuentes. “Please pray for our family.”

Martinez’s wake will begin Sunday at the Heritage Chapel in Taguig, with her family asking to be kept confidential on Saturday.

Martinez has starred in more than a dozen films and several television series. She made her debut in show business at the age of 4 with the 1971 film Portrait of an angelwith her mother, but it was a 1972 movie The girl from the rich and the poor that brought her to fame.

In an interview with Philippine Star in 2013, Martinez talked about how she is enjoying life despite having cancer. She had undergone a mastectomy and intense chemotherapy six years earlier.

“I just enjoy life. I will do whatever I can now. I became very daring, daring in the sense that I did bungee jumping, scuba diving, next [is] she said.

In 2011, her cancer metastasized to her left lung and she had to undergo specialized treatment to combat the disease.

Martinez is survived by her husband, Albert, and their three children.

Commemorative Tweet

Producer and musician Jim Paredes joined celebrities on Twitter to offer condolences.

“Liezl Martinez is a wonderful person. May God always watch over Albert and the people she loves. Love and light,” Paredes wrote.

Actress Dawn Zulueta tweeted: “I woke up to the shocking news that @AlbertMartinez_ @AlbertMartinez_’s wife has passed away.”