June Long Weekend 2021: Queen’s birthday public holiday guide, state by state
With dates varying from state to state and again from Elizabeth II’s actual birth date, it’s hard to know whether to prepare for a nap.
Here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know about June 14th leavers.
Who gets the long weekend?
In most Australian states and territories, the Queen’s birthday is celebrated on June 14.
That includes Steve Guy, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory.
People in these states and territories will all be able to take the holidays, depending on their working conditions.
Western Australia celebrates WA Day on the first Monday in June, so for the sake of the holidays, celebrate your Queen’s Birthday on a different date.
This year, it will be September 27.
Since 2016, Queensland has celebrated the Queen’s Birthday on the first Monday in October, this year it will be October 4.
Unlike Christmas and Good Friday, most stores and large stores will be open on public holidays, although there may be variations in hours.
Public transit will also continue, although schedules are subject to change and people should check their state or territory’s local transportation website.
Pubs, cafes and restaurants are also allowed to stay open.
When is the Queen’s actual birthday?
The official full name of the holiday, as recognized throughout the Commonwealth of Nations including the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Canada, is the Queen’s (or King’s) Official Birth Date.
Elizabeth II’s actual birth date is April 21, 1926.
The official birthday was first celebrated during the reign of King George II, in 1748. Since then, it has been celebrated in many countries that recognize it – initially by royal proclamation, and followed by parliamentary activities.
The future king smells roses at the flower show
Edward VII, who reigned from 1901-1910, was the monarch who moved the date to June, hoping for better weather for the celebration – he was born in November, deep in the English winter.
Australia celebrated the official Birthday on the same day as the monarch’s actual birthday from 1788 until 1936, when the government decided to follow the UK on a mid-year date to arrange holidays more evenly.
