Jovenel Moïse | ACTUALIDAD | DW

Jovenel Moïse (Trou-du-Nord, 26 de junio de 1968, Puerto Príncipe, 7 de julio de 2021) fue un político y empresario haitiano, Presidente de su país desde 7 de febrero de 2017, hasta su asesinato el 7 de julio de Year 2021. In 2015, Moïse fue Designado candidato presidencial del Partido haitiano Tèt Kale (PHTK), fundado por el ex president Michel Martelly.

