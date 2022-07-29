John Elliott obituary: the businessman and Carlton president once touted as a future Australian PM | Australian politics

John Elliott’s life has been a roller coaster ride of business, sports, and politics.

The larger-than-life figure, whom many Liberals once touted as Australia’s future prime minister, built and lost a powerful business empire and led Carlton Football Club through through the good times and the bad.

Smokers with a gravelly and aggressive voice can be offensive, at least to those with politically correct views.

In the late 1980s, as federal chair of the Liberal party and boss of Elders IXL, Elliott was one of the most prominent and closely watched figures in Australian public life.

John Dorman Elliott, died Thursday at the age of 79, was born in Melbourne on 3 October 1941, and was educated at Carey Baptist Grammar School and the University of Melbourne, where he earned an honors degree in commerce. . He then completed an MBA.

John Elliott welcomed Denis Pagan as coach of Carlton in 2003. Photo: Julian Smith / AAP

After a brief stint as a BHP trainee, he joined the international consulting firm McKinsey for six years, which he later said was the best learning experience a young man can have.

Since he was a teenager, he has wanted to get into the business. He spent 9 months searching for the right car – a company managed under long-term management of the property.

He ended up settling into a Tasmanian jam factory, Henry Jones IXL, though it was a purchase twice as large as he had anticipated. He raised about $30 million, mostly from companies incorporated in Melbourne, to close the deal in 1973.

Elliott masterminded a series of acquisitions over a decade, including a reverse takeover of the major terminal and stock agency business Elder Smith Goldsbrough Mort.

Elliott acted as a “white knight” to foil a raid by Robert Holmes à Court’s Bell Group. Thus Elders IXL was formed.

An even bigger expansion came in 1983 with the takeover of beer giants Fosters Carlton and United Breweries. This time, it was Ron Brierley, the New Zealand conglomerate expert who was frustrated by Elliott and his ability to raise huge amounts of money quickly.

The elders of IXL continued to develop, into mining and securities brokerage.

In 1985, Elliott made a bid to take over British brewing giant Allied-Lyons. This failed, but shortly after the Elders acquired Britain’s sixth-largest brewery, Courage, for $2.1 billion. This gave him control of 5,000 pubs that, naturally, began serving the Fosters.

The cheeky Elliott tried to hire Denis, husband of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, as a consultant.

“But she’s not going to let him become a paid consultant, which is unfortunate, because I think sex talk can help,” Elliott said in a television interview. ABC shape.

Later, Elliott engaged Robert Holmes à Court again, this time in the face of Bell Corporation’s hostile bid against BHP. This resulted in Elders IXL and the mining giant holding significant equity in each other.

At the same time, Elliott has become a key figure in the VFL/AFL, through his presidency as Carlton, and a leader in the Liberal’s organizing wing, as federal treasurer from 1985-87 and then federal president. Unlike most party officers, who tend to operate in the room, he constantly gave widely reported speeches and strayed into policy.

This was a time when the John Howard-Andrew Peacock rivalry peaked and many in the party, especially Victorians, considered the successful, confident Elliott to be their savior.

Elliott targeted the Victorian Union seat of Higgins, a secure Liberal seat he thought he could win in a single vote.

But the board gave him six months to decide between business and politics and with Higgins member Roger Shipton refusing to move, Elliott’s ambitions became futile.

John Elliott and Australian football legend Lou Richards share a joke during the premiere of Big Jack: My Sporting Life, recounting Elliott’s two decades as chairman of Carlton. Photo: Julian Smith / AAP

From around 1990, Elliott – like other shooting stars of the business world in the 1980s – began to fall to earth.

The main reason was that Harlin Holdings Group, a private investment firm owned mainly by Elders managers and led by Elliott, started acquiring the company to protect it from takeovers but ended with a much larger share than planned and $2.8 billion in debt.

Elliott, who was forced to sell non-core assets, was replaced as chief executive in 1990 – the year the company reported a $1.3 billion loss at the time the largest in history. Australian business history.

The following year it changed its name to Fosters Brewing and Elliott was replaced as chairman, although he remained on the board until 1992.

The National Crime Agency has opened a lengthy investigation into foreign exchange transactions. When this ultimately proved to be fruitless, Elliott executed an unsuccessful restitution action.

Elliott turned to rice milling through Water Wheel Holdings, which collapsed in 2000.

In 2003, the Victorian Supreme Court ordered him to pay $1.4 million after it was found he had allowed the company to trade while insolvent.

In 2005, Elliott declared bankruptcy. His Toorak mansion is no longer available – sold for about $11 million. And much of it, such as 17th-century English oak furniture and silverware, has been auctioned.

His nearly two-decade tenure as president of Carlton ended in 2002, a period in which the club won both flags and wooden spoons. After leaving, Carlton was fined nearly $1 million and lost his draft option for violating the AFL salary cap. Even though he fell, Elliott showed no remorse.

He blamed the then federal Labor government for the NCA investigation and said the judge’s decision in the Water Wheel matter was “very wrong”.

He insists that the salary cap and draft, which put Carlton in conflict, were in themselves illegal and the club should have taken the AFL to court.

Elliott said fighting legal cases cost him $11 million, and his two wives cost him about the same.

After bankruptcy, Elliott entered the commodities trading and consulting business, entering the professional speaking circuit and creating his website The John Elliott Report.

Elliott is the father of 4 children – Tom, Caroline, Edward and Alexandra.