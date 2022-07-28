Joe Biden’s Peloton bike may pose cybersecurity risk, experts warn | Joe Biden

Joe Biden’s exercise regimen could cause an unexpected headache for the security services responsible for keeping the new president safe in the White House, with his Peloton exercise bike being a considered by some to be a potential cybersecurity risk.

At his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden is said to start each day with a workout in a gym equipped with weights, treadmills and Peloton bikes. Peloton combines a stationary exercise bike with an interactive tablet that allows riders to participate in group sessions remotely. Having gained traction before the coronavirus pandemic, stay-at-home orders and social distancing have led to the product’s popularity among those unable to get to their regular gym.

However, as well as following an instructor, class participants also get to see – meaning the desk, equipped with a webcam and a microphone, will be located in a sensitive area of ​​the White House.

Popular Mechanics magazine spoke with cybersecurity expert Max Kilger at the University of Texas about this threat. “Because you’re connected to the internet, even though there’s firewalls and intrusion detection software… those things can be solved if you’re really good and skilled,” he said. If you really want that Peloton to be secure, you pull out the camera, you jerk the microphone, and you jerk the network gear… and you basically have a boring bike. You lose shiny objects and attractiveness”.

This is not the first time this issue has been raised. A 2017 review revealed that former first lady Michelle Obama was provided with a specially modified Peloton without a camera or microphone.

The problem for Biden is not unsolvable, and White House security experts have always had to adapt to technological change, although the issue may be particularly sensitive at the moment due to the attack. recent network targeting federal agencies. At least six government agencies were compromised in a Russian intelligence operation believed to have begun in March.

Garrett Graff, director of cybersecurity initiatives at the Aspen Institute, told the New York Times: “The threat is real, but it’s probably a controllable risk with enough thought and preparation. bag.”

However, it does raise the prospect that in the coming months, other US Peloton users may suddenly and unexpectedly find themselves taking a riding class with the commander-in-chief.