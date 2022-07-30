‘It looked so real’: ghostly ‘iceberg’ was a wonder of nature – just not an iceberg | Canada

Clear winter skies and the promise of a beautiful evening recently led photographer Simone Engels to a nearby park on Vancouver Island. But when she brought her lens into the pale pink of the Pacific coast landscape, she was shocked to see a large iceberg shaped like an iceberg on the horizon.

“It’s this huge, shiny, three-dimensional tubular structure,” she said. “It looks so real.”

Engels, who had previously studied geography, came across possible explanations, including that a large iceberg drifted down from Alaska at random, passed through narrow straits and islands dodging a miraculous way.

But if an iceberg was in the area – especially one of that size – it would certainly make local news, she told herself.

“I’ve been trying to pin this together in my head, and I can’t really come up with an explanation,” she said. “It looked very odd and I was almost convinced it was really an iceberg that I was staring at.”

With no one else around to confirm the mysterious sighting, she snapped a picture and for nearly half an hour, observed the white shape on the horizon before it disappeared from view.

Engels shared the image online in the hope of receiving an explanation. The photo initially confused locals – including a friend who specializes in glacial geomorphology.

The image quickly went viral and Engels learned that the mysterious iceberg was actually an illusion.

She was actually observing the Cheam Mountains on mainland British Columbia, nearly 200km (124 miles) away – and beyond the horizon from where Engels was standing.

Map locating Nanoose Bay and the Cheam . range

The mirage is caused by what is known as the “transcendental illusion” created during temperature inversion, when a band of warm air rests on top of a layer of cold air, bending light rays downward.

Light from the setting sun reflects off the scope and bends down, placing the scope at the horizon. From a distance, the snow-covered peaks look eerily like a towering iceberg.

Engels had seen rocky mountains before in the area, but nothing as sharp and steady as the mountains on that January evening.

“We are living in a challenging time with the pandemic right now and it is really important for people to realize that there are natural wonders out there that need to be discovered,” she said of the experience. she was amazed. ‘You can find natural wonders in your own backyard when you go out there and explore. “