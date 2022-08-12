Indigenous children set to receive billions after judge rejects Trudeau challenges | Canada

A federal court in Canada has cleared the way for them to pay billions of dollars in compensation to First Nations children who were discriminated against in the welfare system, after a judge dismissed several legal challenges by the government.

Two years ago, the Canadian Court of Human Rights ruled that the federal government “knowingly and recklessly” discriminated against Indigenous children living on reserves for failing to properly fund health services. family and children services.

The court ruled the federal government must pay $40,000 CAD for each child removed from the home – the maximum amount allowed under the country’s human rights law.

But instead of paying compensation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would appeal the ruling to “make sure we get the right compensation”.

On Wednesday, however, a federal judge wrote that the court’s award of compensation was not unreasonable.

“No one can seriously doubt that First Nations people are among the most marginalized and marginalized members of Canadian society,” justice Paul Favel wrote in his decision. “The Court was aware of this and made reasonable efforts to remedy the discrimination while taking into account the very different positions of the parties.”

The court also considered a separate fight over “Jordan principle”, which states that First Nations children should not be deprived of care while governments fight over responsibility for spending. fee. The principle is named after Jordan River Anderson, a 5-year-old child who died of a medical condition while governments competed over who would pay for his care.

Favel concluded that in both cases, the government failed to determine that either court decision was unreasonable.

The battle for compensation dates back 14 years, when Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Care Association and the Council of First Nations argued that by providing lack of child welfare provision, Ottawa’s actions are racist.

Indigenous leaders have long criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to challenge both rulings. Critics argue that denying compensation to children is inconsistent with the government’s commitment to reconciliation.

In June, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh launched a petition asking the federal government to drop its legal challenges. The petitions passed unanimously in the House of Commons.

During the September election debate, Singh again attacked Trudeau for his government’s refusal to compensate children.

“You can’t just give up one day if you’re going to bring indigenous children to court. That’s not leadership,” he said – referring to Trudeau taking a knee during an anti-racism protest last year.

Wednesday’s landmark ruling was heard by Indigenous leaders – and lawmakers, who have long called for the government to compensate the children affected.

“Today is an absolute victory for First Nation children. For six years, Justin Trudeau has spent millions fighting for the rights of Indigenous children and trying to overturn a ruling that his government committed ‘willful and reckless’ discrimination against children. vulnerable indigenous children. The court has dismissed his case,” MP Charlie Angus of the NDP said in a statement.

First Nations Care Association called decision a “big win” for Indigenous children and families.

“Today’s decision acknowledges the personal harm caused by Canada’s discrimination and affirms that First Nations deserve justice.” tweeted Council of First Nations. “We hope that Canadians will stand with us to recognize that #EveryChildMatters.”