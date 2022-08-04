‘I returned a changed man’: Prince Andrew deletes Falklands war post | Prince Andrew

The Duke of York said he returned from the Falklands war “a changed man” in a post on his ex-wife’s Instagram account.

Andrew, who reached a multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement in a civil sexual assault case a few weeks ago, has written more than 700 words about his experience in the Falklands.

The Queen’s son performed duties as a Sea King helicopter pilot during the conflict.

Andrew’s reflection appeared in three posts – which were deleted after about two hours – on the Instagram account of Sarah, Duchess of York.

Below the last post, it said it was “written by HRH, Duke of York” before “HRH” was removed.

The Queen stripped Andrew of his honorary military roles in January and he gave up his HRH title in a dramatic setback from his civil case.

At the time, a royal source said Andrew, who was born an HRH, would not use the title in any official capacity. Virginia Giuffre sued Andrew alleging that she sexually assaulted her when she was 17 and trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew in the Falklands, 1982. Photo: PA

In her first Instagram post, Sarah wrote: “I asked Andrew this morning for his thoughts on celebrating his trip from Portsmouth to the Falkland Islands 40 years ago.”

Andrew’s account begins: “As I sit here at my desk on this cold spring morning, thinking back to April 1982, I’ve tried to think of what was going through my head as we I departed Portsmouth on the flight deck of HMS INVINCIBLE.”

The 62-year-old concluded: “So while I think back to a day when a young man went to war, full of courage, I came back a changed man.

“I put away childish things and fake bravery and give back to a man full of understanding of human weakness and suffering.

“My reflection makes me think more and pray more fervently for those who are in conflict today, for their families. [sic] torn apart by the horrors they witnessed.”

Andrew also recalled being shot in the head, writing: “I was flying and saw a shell from one of our ships passing not far in front of us.

“For a moment it stood firm before it started cutting to our left. The impending horror, momentarily, had a lasting and permanent effect on me. “

Andrew has spoken about being shot before – in his infamous Newsnight interview, given to defend himself against Giuffre’s allegations and to explain his friendship with the late Epstein.

Addressing a claim that he was sweating profusely during a supposed night out with Giuffre, Andrew told Emily Maitlis in 2019: “I wasn’t sweating at the time because I had suffered. I suffered from what I would describe as an adrenaline overdose during the Falklands War when I was shot and I was simply… I could barely break a sweat. “