‘I like Ivanka’: Marco Rubio sweats over rumoured Trump Senate challenge | Marco Rubio

The last time Marco Rubio looked this uncomfortable in the national spotlight, he was stuck in a robot repetition during a Republican debate, conceded by Chris Christie. .

Or maybe it was when he rushed to find a bottle of water as he sweated in response to Barack Obama’s State of the Union speech in 2013.

Either way, on Sunday morning, the senior Republican senator from Florida was once again floundering when he was asked about the possibility of challenging Ivanka Trump herself, the former president’s eldest daughter, in 2022.

“How seriously do you consider Ivanka Trump as a potential opponent?” Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked, citing speculation about the first daughter’s personal political ambitions previously after she purchased the Miami property with her husband, Jared Kushner.

“Well, I, I, I don’t really get into Washington living room games,” Rubio replied, clearly wishing his potential challenger to be called anything other than Trump. .

“When you decide to run for re-election in a state like Florida, you have to prepare for a competitive race, you run it like a competitive race, so that’s what I’m running for, a Very competitive race with tough opponents.

“I don’t own the Senate seat, it doesn’t belong to me. If I want to go back to the United States Senate, I have to earn that money every six years.”

Wallace pressed, trying to confound Rubio, who has a love-hate relationship with Donald Trump, to at least acknowledge the name of his possible challenger.

“I like Ivanka, and we’ve worked really well together on issues, and she’s American…” Rubio said, finishing then quickly turning to his list of perceived successes. for the people of Florida” since he was elected in 2010.

The interview ended shortly thereafter, and Rubio was relieved to avoid any further allusion to his new Miami neighbor.

Scholars of Rubio’s previous encounters with Ivanka Trump will note that this is far from his first awkward moment. In June 2017, he was photographed trying and failing to hug her in Washington, images that are sure to go viral.

Rubio tries to unravel that episode, promising a Senate intelligence committee investigation about why it was “blowing up Twitter”.

In 2016, Rubio ran for president of the Republican Party won by Donald Trump. The senator squared with the real estate developer, apparently unfamiliar with the old political views, attributed to Abraham Lincoln, Mark Twain or George Bernard Shaw, for why grappling with a pig never a good idea.

Both are dirty, that saying goes, but the pig likes it. Rubio and Trump ended up exchanging insults about the size of their genitals.

Rubio’s final strong run is a full-blown practice experience. Not only did he not make much of a mark, but during a campaign event in Iowa, the senator also petted a small child with a soccer ball.