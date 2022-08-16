‘Hyper-creepy’: Gavin Williamson mocked over One Britain, One Nation song | Gavin Williamson

For North Korea, it’s a rousing song with a bold opening: “Let the morning shine on our country’s gold and silver.” For Vladimir Putin, it’s a chanson-like tune, Where Mother Earth Begins?, from his favorite Soviet spy movie. And for Gavin Williamson, it’s a new “patriotic” song with the chorus “Strong Britain, Great Fatherland”.

The education minister provoked outrage – both real and amused – by suggesting children should sing the song on Friday to mark “One England, One Country” (OBON) day. Williamson praised the campaign of a former police officer, Kash Singh, and encouraged all schools to get involved. “Children can learn about our shared values ​​of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect,” the education department tweeted.

We are encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate One Britain Day on 25 June, when children can learn about our shared values ​​of tolerance, compassion, pride and respect.# OBONDAY21 @ 1Britain1Nation For more information: https://t.co/y7PQblUeDN – Ministry of Education (@educationgovuk) June 21, 2021

A video of the song sung by Bradford students features the flags of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The footage shows them waving their hands holding the OBON pennant and posing for a group photo. The lyrics say: “We are British and we have a dream / Unite everyone in a great team.” The song ends with the words: “Strong Britain, Great Nation!” repeat four times.

Critics point out that most schools in Scotland will split on Friday for the summer break. And, they note, Northern Ireland is not part of the UK. Others went further – posting memes with Boris Johnson’s face plastered on North Korean Kim Jong-un’s body.

Had inevitable comparisons with Hitler’s Youth and with the school song sung by millions of young pioneers of communist East Germany: “Not Heimat” or “Our Motherland”. Some have suggested alternative patriotic songsincluding God Save the Queen by Sex Pistols or Pink Floyd’s Another brick in the wall, Part 2. The comments ranged from “brainwashing” and “stomach upset”, to “super horror”.

Even the flag-waving Daily Express on Wednesday issued a note of skepticism, reporting that some parents had threatened to boycott the event and take their children out of school in protest. “Ignoring the significant concern that all this seems so Hitler Youth, why would you encourage singing in schools during a global pandemic as cases increase in schools?” one person asked Williamson on Twitter.

Meanwhile, LBC host James O’Brien played the song on his show on Wednesday while sarcastically standing in front of the spotlight. In a tone both tired and skeptical, he said: “I wish I was joking. It’s true. It’s really real. I don’t know how much time we can spend on it without falling into giggles and a really weird sense of desolation.”

Singh has defended his concept, starting in Bradford and West Yorkshire. He says it has been “really very successful”. “This country is a brilliant country, I came to this country as a six-year-old child who could not speak a word of English. My parents were workers, they worked in a factory and foundry. There are great people in this country,” he told the Telegraph and Argus.

He added: “I think we need to celebrate that and create this spirit of unity and solidarity, and at the same time show that we are all one people of this country no matter where you come from. .” The campaign has drawn support from former politicians including Norman Tebbit and MP Brandon Lewis, as well as actress Joanna Lumley.