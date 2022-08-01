How Joseph Lee Anderson stepped into Dwayne Johnson’s father shoes for ‘Young Rock’

Actor Joseph Lee Anderson is no stranger to the small screen, he has appeared in shows since 2013. However, with his latest role in ‘Young Rock’, the 28-year-old Kansas-born actor have been successful in major tournaments.

‘Young Rock’ gives viewers a look at Dwayne’s journey at different times in his life – when he was a boy in Hawaii; a teenage high school student in Pennsylvania; and when he was a college student and football player at the University of Miami.

It also provides an insight into Rocky, Dwayne’s father, who is also famous for his wrestling prowess as well as his reckless actions. While this part of his life is not covered on the family show, Rocky has in the past been accused of raping a woman in 1987, is known for having an affair and struggling with addiction. flooded.

Dwayne – known for blockbusters like “Jungle Cruise” and “Jumanji” – didn’t shy away from talking about their fractured relationship, telling People magazine: “The relationship I have with My father was extremely complicated – it was motivated by the difficulty of loving and cherishing.”

In a phone interview with Anderson, the actor told Gulf News about the honor of playing Rocky, who passed away on January 15, 2020, at the age of 75, and what it took to play the role. this.

Can you tell me a little bit about your role in Young Rock and about your character development?

On the show, I played Dwayne’s father, ‘Soul Man’ Rocky Johnson. He was a big businessman in the early WWE, until the black wrestlers went. He is the champion of the Black tag team along with Tony Atlas. In the show, we jump around different time zones. The later the better… we see him at his peak in WWE with all the money and fame. Then we see him on the low side… we get to see all the glitz and glam and demise.

Dwayne Johnson talked about her rough relationship with her father. What is it like to play a complicated character?

In a sense, it’s not difficult, because no one is perfect. I love playing Rocky.

You talked about how he was a Negro pioneer in his field. How does it feel to step into his shoes and introduce someone who is such an important part of wrestling history?

It is a great honor. People grew up watching Rocky and they take this show very seriously, it means a lot to them. It was a great honor to play him.

Did you get to know Dwayne during the preparation for this role?

I did! We had many conversations. Dwayne is always available to assist us when we have questions, so that’s great.

Are there any interesting anecdotes he shared about his father?

What’s important – and what I really focus on – is that he says that Rocky can make anyone feel like a million bucks. He can make people feel great.

Is there any physicality you have to achieve to play this role? What to do to get there?

Yes, I had to gain about 30 pounds to close Rocky. A lot of food… I ate about 5,000 calories a day… that was a huge transformation.

What did you eat to get all those calories?

Lots of chicken, lots of rice [laughs].

Do you ever get scared doing stunts on the show?

I’m not scared at all. Our wrestling coordinator Chavo Guerrero took great care of us and made sure we knew all the moves. It is a very safe environment.

What was your favorite experience of participating in the program?

Just go to work, just go to work, love colleagues wholeheartedly. We always have a good time on set. It’s a real family vibe at work. So that’s the best part – working with great people.

How would you sell the show to someone who hasn’t seen it before?

I can say that, if you are a fan of classical wrestling and if you are a fan of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, you will love this show. You will see how he grew up and you will see the people who have shaped his life into what it is today.

Quote / Unquote

“I like so much [play] some kind of superhero or supervillain – Marvel [or] DC, I want to be in that kind of movie. ” – Anderson on the type of project he wants to work on.

