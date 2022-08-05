How Elladj Baldé took on ice skating’s elitism and went viral | Figure skating

On a sunny winter day, Elladj Baldé soars beneath the snowy peaks of the Canadian Rockies, soaring with the weightless chords of a piano ballad.

Few things can compare to the uncanny beauty of ice skating in the wild. It creaks, pings and groans. When teleported, it broke into deep, silvery lines. And for Baldé, it’s a place to make art.

The long tongues and knurled toes on his skates allow him to move without friction. His smooth movements over Alberta’s Lake Minnewanka are marked by leaps and turns into the air, leaving nothing but confidence protecting him from the thick ice below. And the Internet loves it: his videos have been viewed more than 30 million times on social media – a level of popularity few people in the sport have ever achieved.

But for Baldé, a Canadian skater with Russian and Guinean roots, the newfound stardom marks the first step in an ambitious quest to confront racial inequality in skating. art and building a holistic future for the sport.

Figure skating has long rewarded three things: ample fitness for seemingly impossible turns, classical ballet choreography, and dancers that match your rigid and predictable expectations. examiner.

“Everybody today looks the same. Balde said. “You can swap one song for another and it will be the same. Nothing will change. Because being unique or different is worth nothing.”

In his video, he skates with Drake and Childish Gambino. He turned backwards and walked on the moon. He wears casual streetwear and spends hours learning new moves with his fiancée, choreographer Michelle Dawsey, inspired by hip-hop. “We make an incredible team,” he said.

But the work has a deeper meaning for Baldé. Last summer, the death of George Floyd in the United States – and the protests that followed – evoked feelings of visceral grief and surprise in him.

“African. Russian. Immigration. Black male. Figure skater,” he wrote on social media. “Every time I step on the ice, I am a living protest against a society. society as well as a sport that thrives on oppression and elitism.”

For Baldé, videos are more than just a way to showcase the sport’s new potential; they were a way of confronting the world of figure skating in his youth.

Baldé was born in Moscow and moved to Canada as a child, where he spent his youth at the rinks in Montreal, hiding his skates whenever possible to avoid practice.

However, by the age of 7, he had made landing jumps that others of his age could not do. He began to win local competitions. He was crowned the Canadian Junior National Championship at the age of 18. He fell deeply in love with the blend of art and physicality; Absolute sport essential for the lightest movements. A handful of World Cup wins only fueled his deepening thirst for success.

Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram . We ask your permission before downloading anything, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

“For many years, my self-worth was tied to my dream of becoming an Olympic athlete. The Olympics were the driving force behind everything that I did,” Baldé said of the dream that never came true.

Behind the scenes, as he battled concussions, tendonitis and torn ligaments, he also struggled with the realities of a sport that has long been home to the elite and wealthy.

“My family struggled financially to be able to cover the cost of skating for me. Most of the people around me have a lot of money. And when you’re always around, that’s what you try to emulate, even though it’s not really our situation,” he said.

And while his mother’s Russian heritage got him direct to an idol shrine to worship, his father’s Guinean ancestry baffled him.

“For society, I was a black boy in figure skating. And those two things don’t really fit together, so for a long time I didn’t really know who I was,” he said.

Few other skaters looked like him – signs that he gradually recognized. Off the rink, he finds himself altering his musical and clothing preferences to match a relentless ideal—one he knows doesn’t look like him.

Elladj Baldé: “Right now, for me, it’s about completely letting go of all the roles and boundaries that I used to be.” Photo: Fab Buritica

Looking back, he sees his embarrassment as another strand in the ropes of a sport that had long shunned Black dancers.

One of the pioneers of the 1930s, Mabel Fairbanks, was largely wiped out of the sport until recently. In the 1990s, French skater Surya Bonaly wowed audiences with her daring backflips (which she was able to land on a skate) while grappling with the reality of fragmentation. discrimination. “Race matters for sure, because I know that if I were white, I would have more [endorsement] and bigger,” Bonaly told The Root in 2014.

In Canada, the country’s figure skaters have faced accusations of racism in recent years.

At the same time, Baldé felt frustrated that the competitive world had traded creativity for technical excellence. The artistry, the urge to create something beautiful that had nurtured him in his teenage years, began to fade.

And so, when he made the decision to retire in 2018 at the age of 28, Baldé felt alienated from both the sport and himself.

Today, his Instagram feed is full of videos for online consumption. The songs are hits, the clips are short, and the views are pouring in.

But as his audience grew, Baldé chose to use his social media followers to become a constant voice in diversifying the sport.

“The biggest thing I can share with the skating community is bringing young skaters of color into the sport,” he said. “Perhaps I can inspire them to be true to themselves and realize that they don’t have to conform to the mold that figure skating has laid out for us all this time.”

The young black man’s parents reached out after he posted a video, telling him their child was excited to be choosing their first pair of skates. Another told Baldé that their son was bullied for his love of skating, but was inspired to move on after seeing what the Black male skater looked like on the ice.

He’s the co-founder of the Figure Skating Diversity and Inclusion Coalition, a group of like-minded athletes working to get more minority youth into the sport. FSDIA has raised money to fund equipment access and provide grants to underserved communities, even organizing events for black and indigenous skaters. .

For retired athletes, a broken relationship with a sport where they have sacrificed so much physically and mentally is often difficult to mend. If it ends in hatred and resentment, there is often no second chance at redemption.

But as he moved forward with the goal of making figure skating more welcome, Baldé found the love of skating, which he feared he had lost, finally returned.

“Right now, for me, it’s about completely letting go of any roles and boundaries that I’ve ever been,” he said. “That’s what it really feels like to be free on the ice.”