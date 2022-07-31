Historians rail against Trump administration’s 1776 Commission | Donald Trump

Historians protested against the 1776 Commission after it released its report Monday what it called “a clear chronicle of America’s founding”.

The report commissioned by the Trump administration calls for America to return to an era of “patriotic education” amid what it calls “reckless re-education” efforts that seek to readjust the history of the country. American history revolves around the idea that the United States is not an exceptional country but an evil country.”

But historians have viewed it differently.

David Blight, author of the biography Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom, said: “The 1776 report was a politically reactionary document. He tweeted: “It doesn’t really use proof except for the use of founding documents and too many out-of-context citations.”

Blight wrote that the reporting’s use of an abolitionist historical quote from a July 4 speech about the complexities of celebration for Blacks was “misused”. destination [he couldn’t] stop laughing.

“The Trumps will eat it as Fox News can,” he wrote for the Guardian. “No legally trained historian or teacher can even read it through without getting nauseous.”

This 45-page report is a rebuttal to decades of historical scholarship on the legacy of American slavery, but was primarily created as a response to the 1619 Pulitzer Prize-winning Project of the Time. New York newspaper, an insightful exploration of the institution’s origins and legacy. Racism in American history.

The commission, formed in September, offers what it claims is a nonpartisan review of American history.

However, that analysis included defending the nation’s founders for slave ownership and defending the apartheid Three-Fifth Agreement – when in 1787 white legislators from the states North and South agreed to count blacks as three-fifths of congressional representatives – when necessary to form a “durable union”.

Most of the authors listed at the committee lacked historian credentials, and scholars note that the report lacks citations, bibliographies, and scholarly references – classic sources of information. of research commissioned by the federal government and its agencies, or considered among academics.

Others decry serious flaws in critical thinking or inaccurate comparisons of historical periods and conditions.

This report makes it seem as if the founders of slavery were abolitionists; that the Americans were the original beacon of the global abolitionist movement; that the fall of slavery in the United States was inevitable; 3/11 – Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) January 19, 2021

Thomas Sugrue, a historian at New York University, said: “The most striking feature of the 1776 report was that it listed ‘progressivism’ along with ‘slavery’ and ‘fascism’ ‘ ‘. wrote on Twitter. “It is time to rewrite my lectures to say that ending child labor and regulating meat packing = hitlerism.”

Scientists and scholars also noted the timing of the release. Published on Monday, it coincides with the US holiday recognizing civil rights leader Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr for what should have been his. 92nd birthday.

After a live panel marking the holiday, historian Margo Jefferson told the Guardian the 1776 report was “blatant in insults and provocations”.

“It is propaganda masquerading as a serious document with intellectual content,” she lamented. “It continues decades of right-wing attacks on progressive history, probing American history and expanding, politics, law, and culture.”

Jefferson went on to call it “another useful document for purely conservative educators and politicians; more grievances and paranoia fuel for true believers”.

Blight wrote to the Guardian that the committee used “the words and image of King inappropriately”, noting that the timing was “exploited”. [King Day] in the United States” and is “an insult directed at it”.

Following its release, committee member Mike Pompeo received further backlash during the final day of the Trump administration. The former secretary denounced multiculturalism as “who America is not,” implying that diversity in America falsifies “the glorious establishment and all that this country is all about.”

“Our enemies cause this division because they know they make us weaker,” Pompeo tweetedposted a self-affirming photo of “censorship, sanity, political correctness — all pointing in one direction: authoritarianism disguised as moral justice.”

Critics see the remarks as another thinly veiled attack on Project 1619, which has been incorporated into the curriculum at all grades and is seen as an educational resource. education for reform in educational institutions across the country.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of Project 1619, tweeted in response that Pompeo “accidentally confirmed the argument” made in the project by making the claim that “the founders proposed a white government.”

Pompeo reiterated the report’s challenges to any diversity-focused curriculum, including the key racial theory targeted by the president in September. Calling it “identity politics “, it argued that the study “teaches that America itself is responsible for oppression”.

Critical racial theory examines society and culture in relation to race, law, and power.

The White House confirmed it would immediately withdraw the commission’s 1776 report. While an archived version is still online, the report came out shortly after Biden officially took office Wednesday afternoon.

Susan Rice, who will lead the White House domestic policy panel, told reporters Wednesday that Joe Biden’s administration will work to “immediately remove systemic racism from our institutions”, including ordering a “fundamental assessment of systemic inequality in their programs and policies”.

As part of a series of executive actions, she said the president would “cancel [Donald] Trump’s harmful 1776 commission and the overturning of his executive order limit the ability of federal government agency contractors, and even some grantees, to conduct diverse training and important and necessary integration”.