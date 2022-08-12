High-resolution BoM models showed Lismore was in danger while evacuation order was lifted | New South Wales

Two of the Bureau of Meteorology’s highest-resolution forecasting models show that the dangerous storm that flooded Lismore this week has returned to the area, at the same time that relievers are heading home. after the evacuation order was lifted.

When Steve Guy prime minister Paul Toole spoke to the media on Wednesday, after the heart of Lismore was evacuated for the second time in 24 hours, he said “nobody can predict how much rain we will get.” I have seen on land.”

But two of the BoM’s most sophisticated simulations showed the front of the storm, which some forecasters predicted would head out to sea, rather than back inland.

Weather forecasting is an inexact science and all meteorologists rely on multiple models as part of their job, but many independent sources have questioned why Lismore CBD residents was told it was safe to stay at home on Tuesday night.

At 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, on the advice of the BoM, the State Emergency Services issued an “absolutely clear” order rescinding the previously issued evacuation orders for areas including including Downtown Lismore and the Lismore Basin and told residents they could “return safely with caution”.

But just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, following heavy rain, the Board’s advice for Lismore was again upgraded to a major flood warning and the evacuation warning was reinstated by SES at 3 a.m. shining.

Mark Hardy, a meteorologist and founder of Weatherzone, said early modeling on Tuesday night showed NSW’s northern rivers region was likely still out of the woods.

“Some models have lows [pressure system] Hardy said. But two high-resolution BoM models covering northern NSW – the Access-C model Brisbane and Sydney – “both show that the low will recede towards the coast and rise rapidly”, he said.

“When they saw that pattern that afternoon… it should have been alarming.”

An example of an Access-C precipitation model, taken on Friday, April 1. Photo: Access-C

Weatherzone is a private company that pays to get access to forecasting models similar to BoM.

At any given time, a meteorologist may be consulting “half a dozen different weather models, running all different times at different resolutions,” Hardy said.

But the Access-C models have very high resolution and are BoM’s “fastest-running models,” he added.

Thomas Hinterdorfer, a severe weather watcher working for Higgins Storm Chasing, confirmed that Tuesday’s Access-C modeling showed heavy rain is expected to hit parts of Northern rivers during night.

“Model data shows between 200 and 400mm in 12 hours…from 7pm,” says Hinterdorfer.

“It’s a very interesting forecast to look at.”

An image shared by Higgins Storm Chasing at 7pm on Tuesday while Lismore residents were heading home. Photo: Higgins Storm Chasing

The floodwaters finally peaked at Lismore at 11.4 meters, well above the levee’s height of 10.6 meters, and was the city’s fifth-highest flood on record.

A NSW SES spokesman said the first evacuation order on Tuesday was canceled when “river levels did not reach the forecast height and started to decrease, meaning that risk is no longer present”.

“There was exceptional new rainfall that then dropped that night without prior forecast. This led to flash floods and the Wilsons River to rise again. It is necessary to re-issue an evacuation warning and a subsequent evacuation order to alert the community. “

Lismore Labor MP Janelle Saffin, whose property flooded four weeks ago, said: “We were told, ‘Evacuate, safe to return’.”

“The important thing is that it was wrong. We just didn’t get the warning in time.

“Modeling” [indicating heavy rain] – I know it was there. Someone warned me about it,” she said. “That’s why then I raised it to the highest level.”

In a statement, the BoM declined to respond to questions about specific advice provided on Tuesday, saying it had forecast the risk of heavy rain for northern NSW “days in advance, with warnings and warnings”. Flood warnings are also issued days in advance.

“Severe weather warnings have been in place since Saturday for northern NSW, including Byron Bay and Lismore, including potentially life-threatening and dangerous flash floods,” it said.

Upcoming NSW senate member for the Greens and Lismore resident Sue Higginson said climate change means risk calculations need to be changed in emergency situations.

On Tuesday night, “the inability of the state to respond appropriately, rationally and safely was exposed,” Higginson said.

“We need to understand that our system cannot, in its current form, be able to safely navigate what we are facing. And that’s the first stage of the reaction. We need to acknowledge that the state is failing to keep its community safe.”

At Wednesday’s press conference, BoM meteorologist Dean Narramore said it was becoming increasingly difficult to predict flood events and that work was being done to improve the model.

“We’re moving to high-resolution modeling, which is a much better scale for it to be able to capture these convective elements,” he said.

Most independent and government weather organizations rely on public models coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization, a United Nations agency.

“Government weather models are the best breed around the world today,” says Hardy. “Of course, it’s how you use them, that’s pretty important.”