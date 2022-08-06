Heatwave alert as parts of UK experience hottest day of 2022 so far | UK weather

A level three heatwave warning is in place for south-east England as temperatures pass 32 degrees Celsius (89 degrees Celsius) in London on the hottest day of the year so far.

There will be high temperatures across most of central and southern England on Friday as hot air spreads from Spain, Portugal and northern Africa, while Scotland, Northern Ireland and some northern England will face lower temperatures when a band of rain passes.

The Met Office said the mercury hit 32.7C at Heathrow at 3.30pm on Friday, and could climb even higher to 34C for parts of the southeast, where the Met Office predicts what could be “Royal” Hottest Ascot on Record” in Berkshire.

Stephen Dixon, a spokesman for the Met Office, said the lowest temperatures in the 30s “are not unprecedented, but it is unusual to see temperatures this high at the start of the year”, adding that Friday’s temperatures will be the highest since the summer of 2020.

The temperature record for the year was broken for the third day in a row. The previous high of 29.5C was recorded at Northolt in west London on Thursday, which in turn surpassed the high of 28.2C at Kew Gardens on Wednesday. Temperatures would need to exceed 35.6 degrees Celsius to break the record for the hottest June day in the UK, recorded in Southampton on June 28, 1976.

Royal Ascot took the rare step of relaxing its dress code on Friday, allowing men to remove their hats and coats after the royal procession and let spectators bring their own water and soft drinks.

Dixon added that after Friday, “there is a change on the way, with a cold front moving in from the north bringing a greater sense of insecurity for many on Saturday,” with rain initially set in motion. centered on central England and Wales before moving further south.

He said Britain’s far south coast would hold its highest temperatures for the longest, reaching 31 degrees Celsius in places, which could meet the Met Office’s three-day criteria for a heatwave.

River Dee in Aberdeen. A band of rain is forecast to make landfall in Scotland on Friday. Photo: Anastasia Yakovleva / Getty / iStockPhoto

UV radiation levels will be high, so the Met Office recommends that people stay out of the sun during the hottest hours of the day and wear sunscreen.

The UK Health Security Authority (UKHSA) has issued a level 3 alert across London, south-east and east England to inform the NHS that it should prepare for possible demand amid the heat. unusual height.

A level two alert is in place for the south-west and east of England, meaning health services need to be prepared in case temperatures rise.

Agostinho Sousa, public health consultant at UKHSA, told BBC Breakfast: “The situation is stable now and we expect temperatures to drop tomorrow.”

UKHSA advises people to drink plenty of fluids, avoid exertion in the heat and keep an eye out for vulnerable friends, neighbors and loved ones as “people generally don’t consider themselves at risk of dehydration and overheating”. .

The guide also suggests covering windows that face the sun directly to keep temperatures cool and to try to allow air to circulate throughout the home.