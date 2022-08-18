‘He was just a child’: dead of Indigenous residential schools haunt Canada | Canada

When they came to take Jonnish Saganash away, he was only 5 years old.

It was 1954, and the Canadian government had decided to send him to a boarding school in Ontario – hundreds of kilometers from his native community in Quebec.

“He was just a child, a gentle child born on the land of his ancestors,” his brother Romeo recalled this week..

Just a year after entering school, Jonnish contracted rheumatic fever and was far from his family. He was buried in an unmarked grave near the school.

Last week, news broke on the other end of the country that will bring all those painful memories back. Romeo said.

Tk’emlùs te Secwépemc, an indigenous people of British Columbia, claim they have discovered evidence of unmarked graves containing the remains of about 215 indigenous children behind the site of a school old residential area in the city of Kamloops.

“To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” Kúkpi7 (chief) Rosanne Casimir said in a statement. “Some children are as young as three years old.”

The news came as a shock to many Canadians, but it shouldn’t have been.

Autumn Peters placed 215 ribbons on the fence behind India’s former Kamloops residential school this week, in honor of the 215 children whose remains were discovered buried near the facility, as well as her grandfather Clayton Peter, a school survivor, and all the other survivors. Photo: Cole Burston / AFP / Getty Images

Indigenous people, especially school survivors, have known for years that the unmarked graves of their loved ones are scattered across the country. And Canada, they have said, is doing precious little about it.

The news from Kamloops made Saganash think about the friends he’d lost during his 10 years at La Tuque Indian boarding school in Quebec.

“People who disappeared or never came home, people I know were physically, sexually, emotionally abused,” Saganash wrote in an email. “Their eyes and glances flashed in my memory, the things they said to me without words. The cries for help could not hold back the tears. Those memories will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Between 1867 and 1996, the Canadian state kidnapped more than 150,000 Indigenous children from their parents and forced them into these schools as part of a campaign of forced assimilation. Thousands of people have been subjected to physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

According to official registration, 3,213 people died. The real number is certainly much higher.

Over the decades, Indigenous child mortality rates in these schools ranged from two to five times that of non-Indigenous students. Suicide, neglect and illness all contribute to a heavy loss of life.

A gathering at the Kamloops Indian residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia, in 1937. Photo: National Center for Truth and Reconciliation / EPA

About 900 students died of tuberculosis in schools. More than 150 people died from flu and similar pneumonia. In hundreds of other cases, the cause of death is unknown.

During the 1918 flu pandemic, the principal of an Alberta school wrote in a letter to the department: “We do not have an isolation ward and do not have any hospital equipment. The dead, the dying, the sick, and the convalescent are all together.” He called the conditions “criminal”.

The memories are still vivid for many survivors. Shirley Leon recalls seeing cattle trucks come to her sanctuary as a child – and then “seeing my cousins ​​cry and then they were loaded into the vans.” this truck, and take it away – we don’t know where,” she told an investigation decades later. Soon, the government would come to her aid, too: she attended Kamloops School in the 1940s.

Some schools are run by the government; others are managed by the church. They all share a central mission.

One official wrote in 1910 that those schools were “towards the ultimate solution of our India Problem”. In practice, that means Indigenous students stripping them of their culture, their language – and everything that makes them Indigenous.

There is another name for that program: The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which spent five years hearing the stories of survivors from those schools, described it as a “crime of cultural genocide.” .

Members of the community in Kahnawake Mohawk Territory, Quebec, march through town in memory of the Kamloops news. Photo: Peter McCabe / AFP / Getty Images

Another witness, Ray Silver, told the committee about his time at the Alberni Indian residential school, in British Columbia. His brother, Dalton, was ill, but Silver was not told. “He was a little guy, lying on a bed in the infirmary, dying, and I didn’t know until he died.”

The commission’s report was released in 2015 with great appeal and came with 94 calls to action – steps Canada must take to reconsider its ugly past and get it right. 7 million indigenous people in the country, who consistently see lower health, education and economic outcomes.

The commission also identified 20 unmarked graves at former residential schools around the country. However, the commissioners wrote, “it is clear that there are other unidentified residential graves across the country.” They wrote a national program that “was asked to complete the task of identifying numerous residential school cemeteries and unmarked grave sites across Canada”.

The report heralded as a turning point for the relationship between Canada and the indigenous peoples. But optimism has given way to disappointment over a lack of progress and a clear lack of ambition from the federal government.

In late 2019, the Yellowhead Institute, a First Nations research center based at Ryerson University in Toronto, named it for Egerton Ryerson, a colonial official and chief architect of the school system. residential study – reported that only 9 out of 94 calls to action were fully resolved. In a 2020 report, the Council of First Nations said there was only “moderate progress” in identifying all children who died in those schools.

Flowers, shoes and moccasins are placed on the steps of the main entrance of the Mohawk Institute in Brantford, Ontario, to honor children who have died. Photo: Cole Burston / AFP / Getty Images

“If we are really serious about reconciliation, a term that has been so misused by the government that no native wants to hear the word anymore, then our actions need to show that we are,” said Saganash. sincerity and integrity,” said Saganash. “That didn’t happen.”

Furthermore, Justin Trudeau’s government is currently battling a class action lawsuit, seeking compensation for a broader effort to destroy Indigenous languages, cultures and identities.

Similarly, many Indigenous people are annoyed by Ottawa’s lack of progress in addressing violence against Indigenous women in Canada.

Saganash, who was elected to parliament in 2011 as a member of the centre-left New Democracy party, has struggled for years to create an investigation into missing and murdered Indigenous women. . But its calls to action are similarly addressed in a patchwork fashion.

Justin Trudeau visits the makeshift memorial erected on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Photo: Dave Chan / AFP / Getty Images

If confirmed, the grim discovery in Kamloops would be one of the most significant in recent years. With support from the BC government, Tk’emlùs te Secwépemc hired a ground-penetrating radar specialist. While further research will be needed, Casimir said the preliminary results mean they can “start the process of honoring our lost loved ones who are in our care”.

“Inaction,” to explore the rest of those sites, Saganash said, “will only serve as an invitation to relive trauma every year or so, as we slowly explore the sites.” other.”

The Saganash family found Jonnish’s grave almost entirely by accident, after his sister met a school superintendent who remembered him.

Saganash recalls: “When we asked my late mother, after finding her son 40 years later, if she wanted the little body to be brought home. “She replied: ‘It’s not necessary, because one day I will be with him again.'”