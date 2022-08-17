Harvey Norman deletes Twitter account amid outrage over jobkeeper | Australia news

Retail giant Harvey Norman has deleted his Twitter account after a barrage of critics and weird emoji responses to people challenging the company over the move.

Harvey Norman has come under constant criticism over founder Gerry Harvey’s refusal to return $22 million in employee payments, even though the company doubled profits in the second half of last year to $462 million. .

Last week, the Australian Council of Trade Unions ramped up its campaigning over Harvey Norman’s refusal to return the money, as part of the ACTU’s efforts to raise the minimum wage by 3.5 per cent.

In addition to protests outside stores, ACTU has run an online campaign calling for people to boycott Harvey Norman in several states across Australia.

At the end of the week, even though the company’s Twitter account said it had no staff, it began blocking and responding to users who participated in the campaign.

ACTU’s private account as well as that of its secretary, Sally McManus, have been frozen. Victorian minister Martin Pakula and federal Greens leader Adam Bandt were also placed on the block list. Pakula said he did not have any interaction with the account before it locked him.

When one user, @sisyphysical, said working for the company “made me commit suicide in 6 months”, the company responded late in the evening with a hand emoji and wave.

The account also tweeted a kissing emoji in response to another tweet criticizing the mass blocking.

By Tuesday morning, following public backlash over the account’s unusual reactions to criticism, it appeared to have been deleted.

Guardian Australia sought comment from Harvey Norman.

Dr Emily van der Nagel, a researcher in social media platforms at Monash University, said the full story shows a number of failures in Harvey Norman’s social media presence, including both how it responds to potential customers and the public.

“It has put together a number of things you really shouldn’t do, when you’re trying to manage a social media account like this, including not taking proper PR steps during a brand crisis. , by any means,” she said.

Van der Nagel said paying employees back or paying employees more would be a better PR move “than having a weird Twitter account that took a sarcastic approach to a person.” is going through a real, very intense mental health crisis.”

The account needs to have a consistent approach to interacting with tweets, along with an understanding of how Twitter works, she said.

“I feel like if they tapped into Twitter’s roots as some kind of mundane, playful chat space and they got a customer rep there who had a friendly, brand-focused voice, then that can be a real touch point for everyone. And a lot of brands don’t do that well. “