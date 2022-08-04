Hairdressers say they will lose money opening under NSW roadmap to freedom rules

Salon and hair salon operators are calling on the NSW Government to remove the customer limit imposed under the state liberal route.

All venues will need to adhere to the one person per four square meter rule. In addition to the restrictions, hair salons and beauty salons have been told they can only see five clients at a time.

Bridal Bar owner Amy Campbell has started an online petition calling for the removal of restrictions for salon customers. (Provided)

But hairdressers say the customer limit is impractical for larger salons and means they will actually lose money when they finally come out of their financial lockdown.

One online recommendations started by Amy Campbell, who owns The Bridal Bar in Sydney’s south – protesting the five-customer limit – has attracted more than 12,000 signatures.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said he sympathized with the difficulty the customer limit presented to larger salons and said the rule could be relaxed in the future.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard. (Rhett Wyman / SMH)

Ms. Campbell said the customer limit makes no sense and can be compared to 30 minutes time limit last year the government tried to impose a haircut, but was ultimately scrapped.

“It shows that the person making these rules is not an industry insider or talking to anyone in the industry because the five-client limit is not really feasible for most salons,” she said.

“It wouldn’t be worth us to open it.”

Bridal Bar is both a hair and beauty salon, measuring 400 square meters, with some rooms closed.

Ayden Hawkins-Keen and Kaine Vakai, from Kaine Vakai Hair Artistry, say that the projected client limit is the year unsustainable. (Provided)

“If you go by the four-square-foot rule, I could technically have 100 bodies on my property and be fine,” Ms Campbell said.

“We don’t want 100 bodies but we want at least 20 clients at a time to be able to function.”

Under the five-client limit, the majority of Campbell’s 14 employees will stay without work, she said.

Ms. Campbell said the customer limit appeared to have exceeded the regulations for gyms, which limit classes to 20 members.

“Why are we being discriminated against just because of the industry we’re in?” she speaks.

“It’s extremely unfair that gyms are allowed 20 people per class and we believe that hair and beauty should be treated equally.”

Ayden Hawkins-Keen, who co-owns the Sutherland Kaine Vakai Hair Artistry salon with partner Kaine, says he and other business owners are happy to stick to the one person per four square meter rule.

However, the five-customer limit would be financially crippling, he said.

“It costs us at least $20,000 to keep our salon running every week. There’s no way we can keep things going with the money we make,” he said.

“We’d better lock ourselves in.

“We have 11 employees and obviously can’t get them all back under those rules, so they’re the ones that will suffer, as well as the business.”

Ayden Hawkins-Keen and Kaine Vakai, from Kaine Vakai Hair Artistry. (Provided)

Asked about the rules limiting customers to salons during yesterday’s NSW COVID-19 press conference, Mr Hazzard acknowledged difficulties trying to come up with rules that would work for the entire industry.

“Requests have been made at this time on a large scale… to let people know where we are going,” Mr. Hazzard said.

“Limited to five hair salons, some of which have very large premises, and maybe we can move forward and get more people vaccinated, really making arrangements that much more flexible.

“I sympathize with that. I want to be able to convince our chief medical officer and other senior epidemiologists that that’s where we can go.”

However, Mr Hazzard pointed to the outbreak at the Joh Bailey hair salon in Sydney’s eastern suburbs earlier this year, which saw nearly 1000 people quarantined, as an example of why agencies Health authorities need to be cautious.

“A lot of cases come from that, a lot of cases, so we need to be really aware of that, but we also need to get back to normal as quickly as possible,” he said.