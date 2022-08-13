Global mystery hepatitis outbreak spreads to Asia and Canada | Health

A mysterious liver disease that has infected children in dozens of countries around the world has reached Asia, with one case reported in Japan.

A case of acute hepatitis – or hepatitis – of unknown origin in Japan was flagged by local authorities on April 21 in a child who tested negative for adenovirus – a possible cause. under investigation worldwide – and Covid-19.

The health ministry said on Monday the patient was not receiving a liver transplant without giving further details.

Canada’s Public Health Agency said on Tuesday it was investigating reports of severe acute hepatitis of unknown cause in young children. It did not disclose case numbers or their locations.

To date worldwide, 190 mysterious cases of acute hepatitis in children have been reported, of which 140 are in Europe, mainly in the UK (110 cases). Other cases have been found in Israel and the United States. 17 children were so sick that they needed a liver transplant.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a national health alert last week that the first US cases were identified in October in Alabama. The first cases in the UK were recorded in January.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said at least one death had been reported in connection with the outbreak. The United Nations health agency said the cases were reported in children between one month and 16 years of age. WHO did not say in which country the deaths occurred.

Hepatitis is usually caused by one of several infectious hepatitis viruses, but they are not found in affected children. Jaundice, diarrhea, and abdominal pain were among the symptoms reported.

One theory being investigated by the UK Health Security Agency is that a lack of exposure to the common adenovirus – which often causes stomach upsets and colds – during the coronavirus pandemic has made children sicker. . Of the 53 cases tested in the UK, 40 (75%) had signs of adenovirus infection.

Scotland’s Public Health Director, Jim McMenamin, told Reuters that work is underway to find out if an adenovirus has mutated to cause more severe illness, or if it could cause problems. parallel” with another virus, including Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

UK officials say there is “no link” between these cases and the Covid-19 vaccine, because none of the children affected by hepatitis received the drug.

“So far there has been no link between cases and no link to travel,” said Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control in Stockholm.

Ammon said the disease has appeared in previously healthy children.