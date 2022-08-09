Ghada Sawalmah of Gargash Hospital: ‘Healthcare business in UAE isn’t a boys’ club any more’

Dubai: Planning to open the hospital in March 2020 – now, as far as it goes, nothing can be more difficult. Because everyone knows what’s been going on since last March here, bringing healthcare services in the country – and everywhere else – becomes a once-in-a-lifetime test of courage.

It even became so when it was the company’s first healthcare venture in Dubai and when that facility was located in one of the most prominent locations in the city. But Ghada Sawalmah, CEO of Gargash Hospital in Jumeirah, has learned to do all of this in his stride.

“We are still consolidating our efforts, specialists and doctors,” said Ghada. “Some departments are expanding a bit. But one thing I can say for sure – we won’t open four or five satellite units as many healthcare businesses tend to do within the first five years of launch. And not with businesses still affected the way they were in 2020.

“No hospital, no business, and not even a corner supermarket will be able to ignore the impact of COVID-19 until two more years have passed. Now, if anyone shows they are unaffected, they must have some interesting accounting…”

Break the order According to Ghada Sawalmah, the UAE healthcare business has run on the lines of a boys' club. But those standard practices are being phased out. "But my mother helped change a lot of perceptions and now, I'm holding onto my own." she speaks. "Moreover, they're paying attention to what we're trying to achieve by doing things differently…"

Know her mind

The 50-bed Gargash Hospital represents one of the rare instances of a brand new entry into Dubai’s healthcare sector in recent years. Natal and fertility represent its core specialties, but the establishment also offers other lines.

Already, hospitals and clinics have opened, but these come from reputable operators that are expanding, not from a new company. (Saudi Germany Hospital is another hospital to launch its presence in Dubai.)

In terms of identity, the name ‘Gargash’ resounded. There is clearly a connection to being one of the most successful Mercedes-Benz dealers in the world. There is, of course, the stature that Dr Anwar Gargash brought to his time as the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“I still have some patients who come to the hospital wanting to know if they can get a discount on a G-Class SUV,” says Ghada. “I don’t mind that at all.

“But we are not Gargash Enterprises – Gargash Hospital is owned by my mother, Dr. Husnia Gargash, the United Arab Emirates’ first gynecologist. She founded a specialty clinic in Sharjah in 2007, and since 2014 we have been thinking of opening a clinic in Dubai.

“We decided to choose a healthcare facility in Dubai because we saw many people looking for specialized services, who were fed up of being taken advantage of or felt they didn’t need to be provided. provide accurate information.

“Yes, we serve more high-end customers, mostly Emiratis. But there are many Western expats coming, as well as Arab expats.

"And that's because of the way our facility is structured. Without the heavy feeling and antiseptic smell you usually get in hospitals and clinics. Our aesthetic is very relevant to the position we are in. "

Make it look different… Healthcare facilities don’t have to feel heavy and smell like antiseptic.

A great location

She is definitely right about that. Gargash Hospital occupies a prime location in Jumeirah, Dubai’s original luxury urban area. But site selection is more random than planning, according to Ghada.

“The plan to take land in Dubai has been around since 2014. We knew right away that the execution and the location had to be right. This particular location was originally residential land and its status was changed only after the site became owned by Meraas (the master developer owned by the Government of Dubai). There is a lot of complexity involved.

“We acquired the property in 2017, opened slightly in 2019 and then was supposed to have a big launch in March 2020…”

Prime Location… A location option in Dubai’s upscale Jumeirah neighborhood comes with advantages.

‘According to our terms’

In the local healthcare business, it is thought that having the right alliances with health insurance companies can make or break a hospital or clinic’s chances. Those insurance companies have too much say in deciding luck.

Ghada wants to rewrite some of those rules of interaction. “Insurers have a lot of power when it comes to how someone can locate their medical facility,” she said. “When we founded Gargash Hospital, insurance companies learned about Dr. Husnia, her reputation, and about her disheartening record throughout her medical career.

“That’s what helped us get the insurance constraints we wanted. We still have an insurance or two that don’t offer coverage – but that’s because we don’t want to end up implementing the instructions. Healthcare services should be about the hospital and about its patients – and insurance should play a supporting role, not a primary one.

“It may not be the way it’s done at other facilities – but we’re not going to let that happen here.”

The only hospital in the UAE with official IVF, maternal and child care, and all the additional care that comes with it. It’s the perfect way for a family to be looked after by a family



– Ghada Sawalmah of Gargash Hospital

Do not care

“It’s true, we have people go to Gargash hospital and ask if they can get a discount on a Merc…”

The CEO immediately dismissed any suggestion of potentially forming alliances with other healthcare businesses. “Even before we opened, I had offers to sell shares or even sell them all,” Ghada said. “We’ve gotten a lot more than that since we opened – I find it a great compliment to be noticed. But we are not interested in selling, leasing or divesting.

“We have no pressure on our staff from Gargash Hospital to become business minded. We don’t want to see the patient as an “asset” or a number. We are providing a medical service – and that is something that goes on forever.”

But with heavy capital requirements, can’t an alliance with the right kind of partner be a huge help? “You seem more interested in us having a partnership than I am,” she said. “This is our country and we are not going anywhere. Everyone in this family shares the view that we are better on our own.

“The way I see it, this is a family that takes care of your family.”