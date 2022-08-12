Five-day police standoff with man in Coventry house ends | Coventry

A siege involving a man who fenced himself and his young son in a house has ended after five days.

The standoff in the Earlsdon area of ​​Coventry began after West Midlands police officers became concerned about the welfare checks of West Midlands police officers at the address at 12.20am on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said firearms officers arrived shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday and arrested the 41-year-old man. He has been arrested, where he will be evaluated by mental health professionals.

The man’s eight-year-old son, believed to be unharmed, is staying with other family members.

Supt Ronan Tyrer, of Coventry police, said on Thursday: “This was an extremely sensitive and challenging siege, which included an eight-year-old boy on his lap.

“His safety is our primary concern during this time and so I am sure everyone at Coventry will share in our relief that we were able to get him out. get out of the house safely today.

“The situation became unresolvable and it was decided to end the siege. At all times, we had to balance the risk of the boy being kept in the house, with the risk that he might be harmed if we entered the house.

“Thankfully, he appears to be physically unharmed at this stage – but he is currently receiving appropriate care to ensure he receives all the mental and other support he needs. he needs.

“We are incredibly grateful for the way the community in Earlsdon has supported us. We know it’s been difficult, difficult, and frustrating, but we’ve done our best to help you through this.

“I want to thank the officers at gunpoint, the negotiators, the neighborhood and other officers who worked day and night to protect this boy and the public.”