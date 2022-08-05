Family and friends mourn lost ‘angel’ and aspiring doctor Arnima Hayat | Crime – Australia

Arnima Hayat has been remembered as a “noble child of a noble family” after the aspiring doctor was allegedly murdered in western Sydney by her partner, Meraj Zafar.

Arnima’s body was found by police in a chemical bath at her home on Pennant Hills Road in North Parramatta around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, sparking a manhunt for her 20-year-old partner.

Zafar turned himself in at the Bankstown police station on Monday before being arrested and charged with murder.

Arnima, 19, is in her second year of medical college with dreams of becoming a surgeon, her parents told Channel Seven.

Abu and Mahafuza Hayat, originally from Bangladesh, said their daughter “wanted to help people”.

“Everybody hopes she will become a great doctor,” Abu’s father said. “I want my daughter, I love my daughter.”

Mahafuza sobbed as he spoke. “My daughter won’t come,” she said.

Canterbury Bankstown councilor Sazeda Akter described Arnima as an “angel” and a “noble child”.

Akter wrote on Facebook: “We have lost a childlike soul in our community, someone I have seen growing up right before my very eyes.

“A noble son from a noble family. It breaks my heart to see how things turned out.”

Arnima and her partner moved into the apartment late last year, according to neighbors who spoke to Channel Nine.

Prieta Mamun, an Australian Bangladeshi influencer and online makeup retailer, recalls connecting online with “hype girl” Arnima in 2020.

“She was very kind and supportive of the outfits I would wear and my style and the fact that I am Bengali just like her,” Prieta told the Guardian.

“She is the kind of girl who takes care of herself. She loves doing her nails, she loves false eyelashes.”

Prieta was devastated when she heard that Arnima was killed by her comrades.

“It was just horrible,” she said.

“I was just so shocked and literally just beaten and exhausted.”

Speaking on Monday, Parramatta police officer Supt Julie Boon said it was difficult for officers to find Arnima, after her family called authorities with concerns about her welfare.

“I can confirm that chemicals were found inside the unit bathroom,” she said.

“The scene was very difficult for the police to arrive. When they arrived and found chemicals at the unit, they withdrew and called other units.”

A lorry, believed to be from accused killer Zafar, was seized in Greenacre for a forensic examination.

Zafar did not appear in person or via video link at Bankstown local court on Tuesday when his matter was brought up before Judge Shane McAnulty.

Police allege he murdered Arnima between Saturday and Sunday, according to court documents.

Zafar’s lawyer Mohamad Sakr told reporters outside the court that he did not know if his client would fight the charges.

“He was very nervous about being detained,” he said.

“It’s just a matter of whether he wants to fight these allegations, but I’ll take those instructions and give the right advice.”

Zafar has not applied for bail and will reappear on April 5.