Explaining cloud seeding in the UAE: The modern technology that’s making it rain in the desert

Dubai: The UAE is one of the few places in the world where rain makes local news headlines. Residents here generally enjoy year-round sunshine, but over the past decade successful cloud seeding missions have been carried out in the country with excellent rain results.

With the help of modern technology, the UAE was able to make the probability of rain higher, while also increasing the amount of precipitation accumulated in the emirates.

According to Alya Al Mazrouei, program director of the Worldwide Rain Intensification Scientific Research Program, the UAE is aiming to become a global hub for rain intensification, helping to improve water security in regions arid and semi-arid regions of the world. Gulf News.

UAE pioneers cloud seeding

Private jets are used to fire custom salt flares to enhance the clouds.



The UAE was one of the first countries in the Arabian Gulf region to deploy cloud seeding, adopting the most advanced technologies accessible on a worldwide scale and using sophisticated weather radar. vi to continuously monitor the country’s atmosphere. In addition to the use of private aircraft, custom salt flares were produced to meet the nature of the situation.

Over the past few years, NCM has been able to help mother nature with some science and accelerate annual rainfall with its cloud seeding project.

What is cloud seed?

In a word, NCM analyzes cloud formation and weather data to find clouds that are beneficial for cloud creation. The data collected in this way helps determine the best possible scenario for successful cloud seeding. After finding conductive clouds, the NCM launched a plane carrying salt crystals – mixed with magnesium, sodium chloride and potassium chloride that were ‘sown’ into the clouds.

In traditional cloud seeding flights in the UAE, natural salts or desiccants are shot into the clouds to enhance precipitation. In 2021, the UAE’s NCM conducted trials to see if electricity could be used in cloud seeding operations to boost rainfall across the country and reduce water stress in regions. drought or not.

The original program began in the late 1990s, but by the end of 2000, the project was fully realized in cooperation with a number of organizations and institutes, including the US space agency NASA.

Cloud seeding in the UAE does not depend on the season but on cloud conditions.

Image credit: GN Archives



In 2015, the UAE launched an annual award of US$5 million (18.4 million Dh) to help scientists and researchers solve global water challenges. As part of the UAE’s commitment to supporting initiatives in the rain enhancement sector, REP announced an ambitious new plan in early October 2018 to integrate nine award-winning projects. of the program. Currently, all the winners of the annual grant are running in three different program cycles.

Now, the cloud seeding portion of the NCM has become standard practice using a sophisticated weather monitoring radar (WSR), which is responsible for monitoring barometric pressure around the clock.

How it works?

An illustrative chart to help explain the cloud seeding process in the UAE.



Scientists in the UAE are testing a new method of cloud seeding using drones, which can generate clouds with electricity. The researchers found that water droplets in clouds can cause them to clump together. Larger raindrops then fall to the ground, instead of evaporating mid-air – this is often the fate of smaller droplets in the UAE, where temperatures are hot and clouds are high.

Cloud seeding missions can only be performed with cumulus clouds, so when they are identified, the NCM will quickly launch the plane carrying salt crystals – mixed with magnesium, sodium chloride and potassium chloride – is shot into the sky.

The bursting salt crystals then encourage the formation and release of the cloud’s moisture, which then converts to a precipitate.

Gulf News It is known that NCM has six pilots and four aircraft to carry out cloud seeding missions. The purpose of the cloud seeding project is to increase the amount of raindrops falling on the ground.

Once the cumulus formations are identified, the NCM will quickly launch a plane carrying salt crystals – mixed with magnesium, sodium chloride and potassium chloride – to be shot into the sky.



“It works by bringing the plane up to the cloud and targeting the wind to sow seeds, making the small raindrops bigger and heavier, so it will fall to the ground,” Al Obeidli said. that there are no harmful chemicals. was used in this process.

Cloud seeding tasks are not constrained by seasons and are performed throughout the year when seedable clouds are detected. So even though the project can increase rainfall, it cannot weight rainfall because the global success rate of cloud seeding is between 15 and 30%.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, as many as 56 countries are using cloud seeding technology to mainly combat drought in places like China, Indonesia and the US.

Shawky Mabrouk, forecaster at the cloud seeding site at the National Center for Meteorology and Seismology

Image credit: Gulf News Archive / Abdel-Krim Kallouche



Recent statistics indicate that two-thirds of the world’s population could face water shortages by 2025, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

While the rain-generating project continues to be studied by countries around the world, the UAE remains at the forefront of paving the way for international cloud seeding research.

International achievements in rainmaking

-China: This country now has an extensive cloud seeding system.

– United States: Cloud seeding missions are used to increase rainfall in areas that have experienced drought and reduce the size of hail particles that form during thunderstorms.

– India: Successful rain enhancement operations have been carried out to increase rainfall in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

– Thailand: Rain intensification is used to increase rainfall in watersheds and agricultural areas.

UAE climate

The UAE’s subtropical desert climate is characterized by mild winters and very hot summers



The United Arab Emirates has what qualifies as a desert climate. Desert climate is the most common climate on earth after polar climate. More than two-thirds of the earth’s surface is covered with water from the oceans.

The remaining one-third of the earth’s surface is arid land inhabited by humans, but one-third of that arid land is actually dry. That is the desert. Most of the world’s deserts are located north and south of the equator; they are called subtropical zones.

The UAE’s subtropical desert climate is characterized by mild winters and very hot summers, where the humidity of the Arabian Gulf, can make the heat unbearable between June and September. .

Rain in UAE

Natural rain is rare in hot desert climates. Annual rainfall is less than 100 mm (4 inches) and is concentrated in the winter months.