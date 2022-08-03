Ex-tropical cyclone Seth generates waves up to 9m off Queensland coast | Queensland

Dozens of beaches in Queensland were closed as tropical cyclone Seth made landfall on the Gold and Sunshine coasts, bringing huge waves and gusty winds.

Waves as high as nine meters were recorded off Brisbane and Tweed Heads, according to the government’s wave monitoring buoy, while the Bureau of Meteorology issued a dangerous surf warning for the state.

Old tropical cyclones are generating swells affecting the southeastern coast of Queensland and the north coast of Steve Guy, with residents advised to stay away from the beaches.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has closed all beaches on the Gold Coast, as well as some beaches on the Sunshine Coast and in the Wide Bay Capricorn region, to higher tide conditions.

The agency downgraded the storm to a subtropical system Sunday night.

Bureau meteorologist Helen Reid said waves along the Sunshine Coast and further south had averaged about 4 meters high. That, combined with the tides above their highest astronomical point, has made the conditions dangerous.

“It’s quite dangerous, with sea levels higher than you would expect, plus the waves, leading to a very dangerous situation,” she told Guardian Australia.

“It’s almost like a passing high tide, with frequent high tides due to lunar cycles and extratropical storms, leading to places that will be flooded.”

Reid said that going swimming was “very dangerous” but expected the condition to ease in the coming days. “We expect conditions to continue over the next 24 hours, but as the system moves a little westward, which can be helpful, it weakens as it moves west.”

The storm is forecast to become a tropical depression by the time it moves inland late Monday.

“It’s certainly going to be tough on shore life, but it’s likely to weaken and not be classified as a tropical cyclone by the time we arrive late Monday,” Reid said. speak.

The Office has issued warnings for strong winds of up to 100km/h over coastal areas and higher terrain in south-east Queensland from mid-Monday.

The wind combined with strong winds creating high waves – with dangerous surf conditions expected to persist through Tuesday afternoon.

Warnings for hazardous surf conditions were issued for areas along the NSW coast on Monday afternoon, with the office warning that surf and swell conditions would remain dangerous until Tuesday.

Reid said it was all part of a movement system that approximated the NSW-Queensland border.

“Those warnings cover reasonably well along the NSW coast, the same situation as the severe wave and gusty wind warnings, with the extratropical storm close to the border,” she said.

“It means the weather and the coastal experience will be similar.”

A woman in her 40s died on Monday after being pulled from rough seas at a beach on NSW’s north coast.

Emergency services were called to Park Beach in Coffs Harbor around 12:50pm after reports that an unconscious woman had been pulled from the water.

Witnesses tried to save the woman before police and paramedics arrived and treated her, however she died at the scene.

Police are investigating the case and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Additional reporting by the Australian Associated Press