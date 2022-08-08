‘Everybody will get their mittens’: maker of Bernie Sanders’ mittens forges business partnership | Bernie Sanders

The teacher who created the recycled wool gloves that Bernie Sanders wore to the presidential inauguration and which sparked countless social media memes is now partnering with the Vermont Teddy Bear Company to meet the surging demand. .

Some of the proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish Vermont charity.

Jen Ellis said on Saturday: “I couldn’t be more excited, because personally I can’t make 18,000 pairs of gloves. “Everybody will get their gloves – everyone.”

People take selfies in front of artist Jonas Never’s mural of Senator Bernie Sanders in Culver City, California. Photo: Chris Delmas / AFP / Getty Images

Ellis, an elementary school teacher in Vermont who has a side business making gloves from recycled wool, gave Sanders a pair as a gift and he wore them to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

His fashion and frozen look then sparked countless memes, as overlapping photos of the former presidential candidate sat on the subway, the moon, the couch with The Friends cast and other creative languages ​​have become a hit on social media.

It is unclear when the first gloves will be available for purchase. Those interested in receiving a pair can leave an email at the company’s website.

Marmite sniffs a miniature Bernie Sanders in South London, created by Beth Walk. Photo: Jill Mead / The Guardian

James Hathaway, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont, in the past, Vermont Teddy Bear has made special bears to raise money for Make-A-Wish Vermont, and it recently donated no office space for this organization for $1 a year, said James Hathaway, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont.

“We are so grateful to Vermont Teddy, Jen, and of course Bernie for loving Bernie so much,” Hathaway said in a statement.