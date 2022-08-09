Dogs ‘better’ than rapid antigen tests at sniffing out COVID-19
By sniffing sweat samples and using up to 300 million scent receptors in the nose, the dogs obtained 97 percent of positive PCR cases and reached “sensitivity,” the study said. 100%” for asymptomatic cases, the study said.
These dogs have passed rapid antigen tests (RATs) when detecting the presence of coronavirus, say the team of French and Emirati researchers.
PCR tests, used extensively during Australia’s first pandemics, are more sensitive and accurate than RATs.
A team of French and Emirati researchers say a well-trained sniffer team could be a “quick and non-invasive alternative” to RAT, especially at airports and sporting events. sports.
Dogs have built a formidable reputation in helping law enforcement, find corpses, illegal drugs, guns, and explosives, but also have potential in healthcare.
Queenslander Martin Dominick, who has 35 years of experience training rat pups for government and private corporations, says the canine’s ability to sniff out microscopic rays of narcotics is remarkable, and a treat. natural gifts that technology cannot match.
“It starts with the nose and the ability to distinguish smells in very small amounts,” he said.
“And they’re also a kind of moving machine, if you want to put it that way, they can move, they can go into small spaces, they’re omnidirectional.”
One of the greatest strengths of sniffer dogs, says Dominick, is their impartiality and unbiased nature.
“There is no hidden agenda with the dogs,” he said.
“All they want to do is find the smell so they can get the reward.”
Over time, dogs can be trained to sniff out any particular scent, Dominick says, with rewards used to reinforce the results.
