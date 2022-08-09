Dogs ‘better’ than rapid antigen tests at sniffing out COVID-19

Highly trained dog can sniff out COVID-19 infection better than the coronavirus testing kits most Australians currently rely on, a new study has claimed.

A group of 335 people participated in research with about a third of participants testing positive for the deadly virus with a PCR swab of the nose.

By sniffing sweat samples and using up to 300 million scent receptors in the nose, the dogs obtained 97 percent of positive PCR cases and reached “sensitivity,” the study said. 100%” for asymptomatic cases, the study said.

A police dog from the United Arab Emirates sniffs out a COVID-19 sample in a study conducted by the Alfort School of Veterinary Medicine in France. (PLOS ONE)

These dogs have passed rapid antigen tests (RATs) when detecting the presence of coronavirus, say the team of French and Emirati researchers.

PCR tests, used extensively during Australia’s first pandemics, are more sensitive and accurate than RATs.

After state governments phased out the expensive PCR test, which involved clinicians sending samples to laboratories, Australians were urged to doing RAT at home and self-reported positive results.

A team of French and Emirati researchers say a well-trained sniffer team could be a “quick and non-invasive alternative” to RAT, especially at airports and sporting events. sports.

Dogs have built a formidable reputation in helping law enforcement, find corpses, illegal drugs, guns, and explosives, but also have potential in healthcare.

A team of sniffer dogs searches for survivors and victims of a gas explosion in China. (AP)

Studies over the past decade have reported handlers and their four-legged companions identify bladder urine cancer patients and lung cancer in exhaled breath samples.

Queenslander Martin Dominick, who has 35 years of experience training rat pups for government and private corporations, says the canine’s ability to sniff out microscopic rays of narcotics is remarkable, and a treat. natural gifts that technology cannot match.

“It starts with the nose and the ability to distinguish smells in very small amounts,” he said.

“And they’re also a kind of moving machine, if you want to put it that way, they can move, they can go into small spaces, they’re omnidirectional.”

One of the greatest strengths of sniffer dogs, says Dominick, is their impartiality and unbiased nature.

One-handedly walking a dog along a line of luggage, searching for banned substances smuggled across the border. (AP)

“There is no hidden agenda with the dogs,” he said.

“All they want to do is find the smell so they can get the reward.”

Over time, dogs can be trained to sniff out any particular scent, Dominick says, with rewards used to reinforce the results.