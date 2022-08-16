Diversity pays tribute to former member Rob Anker after fatal crash in Canada | UK news

Dance group Diversity has paid tribute to former member Rob Anker, after he died in a car crash at the age of 27.

The British dancer was killed on Thursday morning in Canada, where he had moved in with his fiancée Cyndi. The couple got married in September last year.

Anker is part of the group that first rose to fame in 2009 after winning ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, beating Scottish singer Susan Boyle to take first place at £100,000.

Variety, whose members include Ashley Banjo and Perri Kiely, tweeted Saturday morning:

A former member of our group has tragically passed away. He inspired a lot of people with his talent and was dismissed too soon. RIP Rob – Diversity (@Diversity_Tweet) July 29, 2017

Essex-born Anker, who joined Diversity after winning Britain’s Got Talent, has gone on to perform with artists such as Paloma Faith and Peter Andre and appear on television shows including The X Factor , Thought Come Dancing and Take Me Out.

He also participated in the West End production of Michael Jackson’s musical Thriller Live.

The show’s Friday night performance is dedicated to the former member. A Facebook post read: “He has amazing talent, great personality and is very popular among many people. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

News of his death comes after he was named in local reports of a collision in the city of Vaughan, in the York region of Ontario.

A police spokesman for the York area of ​​Canada said a Chevrolet Cobalt and a Ford F550 truck collided on Major Mackenzie Drive shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. They say the driver of the Chevrolet died from his injuries, but the other driver was not injured.

Dedications paid to Anker on social media:

We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Robert Anker, our condolences to friends, family and all of Diversity. – Britain’s Got Talent (@BGT) July 29, 2017

Choreographer Dean Lee tweeted:

Rob Anker. I have no words to say after hearing the news of your passing. This is truly heart broken. Thanks for the memories.

Radiant. – DEANLEE (@DeanAnthLee) July 28, 2017

A JustGiving page has been set up to help his family travel to Canada for the funeral and has already surpassed its £5,000 goal.

Cousin Rochelle Hanson, who founded the site, wrote: “The family is devastated. He is an amazing and talented dancer. We’d love to make sure his family doesn’t have to worry or stress about money at this time.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are aware of the death of a British man in Canada. We are supporting his family at this sad time.”