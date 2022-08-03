Defense secretary Lloyd Austin demands US military sexual assault reports | US military

In his first directive since taking office, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gave his senior leaders two weeks to send him a report on sexual assault prevention programs in the military, and evaluate what worked and what didn’t.

Austin’s memo, published Saturday, makes a commitment to senators last week during confirmation hearings. The pick of Joe Biden, a retired Army general, vowed to immediately address issues of sexual assault and harassment in the ranks.

“This is a leadership issue,” Austin said in his two-page memo. “We’ll take the lead.”

Senator after senator asked to know what Austin was up to on the matter. Reports of sexual assaults have increased steadily since 2006, according to the department’s report, including a 13% increase in 2018 and a 3% increase in 2019. Data for 2020 is not yet available. available.

The 2018 surge fueled congressional fury, and lawmakers have repeatedly called for action, including changes to the Military Justice Code.

“Do you agree that we cannot continue to do the things that we have been doing for the past decade?” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, said during Austin’s confirmation hearing. “Do I have your commitment to not stop working on this until we can end the scourge of sexual violence in the military?”

Austin agreed, telling the senators: “This started with me and you can count on me to get there after this on day one.”

Austin arrived at the Pentagon on Friday but spent the first hours meeting with key leaders. He was at the Pentagon again on Saturday, making calls to partners around the world, and he signed the memo.

During the hearing and in the memo, Austin acknowledged that the military has long struggled with the issue, but must do better.

The directive requires each leader to submit a summary of sexual assault and harassment measures taken in the past year that are promising and an assessment of those that are not. And he asked for relevant data from the past decade, including efforts to assist victims.

“Include your report looking at new approaches to any of these areas,” he said, adding that “we must not be afraid to innovate.” Austin said he plans to hold a meeting on the issue with senior leaders in the coming days.

Nate Galbreath, acting director of the Pentagon’s Office of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, said last April that he was cautiously optimistic that lower gains in 2019 indicated a downward trend. attacks. But he also said sexual assaults are underreported.

Galbreath and military leaders have rolled out new programs, including increased education and training and efforts to encourage service members to intervene when they see a bad situation. Last year, officials announced a new move to root out mass offenders.

Many victims do not file crime reports, meaning investigators are unable to track down the alleged attackers. Under the new system, victims who do not wish to report publicly are encouraged to provide details in a confidential manner.

Galbreath and others also suggest that the increase in reports is a good sign that victims are more willing to reach out.