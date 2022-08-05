Crochet artist turns viral Bernie Sanders image into a doll that sells for $20,000 | Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders is beloved by many for his deft manner in public, making it fitting for a 79-year-old Vermont senator’s knitting doll – wearing rubber gloves and crossing his legs against the cold at the Joe Biden’s inauguration last week – added no less than $20,300 to philanthropic efforts whose image is much remembered.

Sanders said merchandise with pictures has raised nearly $2 million for charities including Meals on Wheels, which brings food to isolated elders.

Last week, a photo of the restrained and socially distanced senator went viral online. Users were delighted to “place” the Democratic Socialist Vermont everywhere from the 1945 Yalta conference to the video for Gangnam Style, and in Melania Trump’s resort-style dress as she and Donald Trump headed to Florida instead of attending the inauguration.

And in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tobey King has set to work on her own three-dimensional representation of the senator in his earthy colors.

“It was great because I knew Bernie was trending, because of that photo, and I had a Bernie model and a Bernie doll,” she said. “So I just went and got it and I modified it very quickly.”

“Recreating Sanders’ glove and mask took about seven hours,” she added.

By Saturday, she had posted the doll on eBay, where its auction price skyrocketed. “This is my new path,” King said. This is a new way to help people in a way that I have never been able to do before.”

King, 46, said more than 30,000 people bought a Sanders doll crochet pattern from her Etsy store and said she hopes the senator approves.

“I really hope that he thinks this is something interesting and that I am doing something good,” she said.

Tobey King, of Corpus Christi, Texas, holds a crochet Bernie Sanders doll that she made and sold on eBay for $20,300. Photo: Billy Calzada / AP

Looks like Sanders will. Last Sunday, Jen Ellis, a Vermont elementary school teacher who made senator’s gloves out of old sweaters and recycled plastic bottles, speak he called “to tell me that gangster frenzy has raised a huge amount of money for charities in Vermont… Thank you!! Generosity brings joy.”

She also said she was unable to fulfill a series of orders from Sanders supporters wearing gloves.

Sanders said he and his wife, Jane, “were amazed at all the creativity shown by so many people over the past week and we’re glad we were able to use our internet reputation to help help Vermonters in need.

“But even this money is no substitute for action by Congress, and I will do everything I can in Washington to make sure people working in Vermont and across the country get the relief they need. needed in the midst of the worst crisis we have.” has been facing since the Great Recession. “

Among other actions, the new chairman of the Senate budget committee is seeking to overcome Republican opposition to the $15 minimum wage.