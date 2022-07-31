Crispy masala dosa: An Indian breakfast dish with mysterious origins

Sunday in Chennai, the capital of India’s Tamil Nadu, was different. At 6 a.m., you’ll find small eateries open after washing their entrances and illustrating a small pattern on the steps, which locals call kolam.

By 7 a.m., the aroma from the strong brewed coffee cups will fill the air; followed by the first mustard seeds mixed with curry leaves; golden brown and crispy vadas medu, a fried dish made with black lentils, spices and curry leaves, removed from the oil and placed on a greased banana leaf; and the sight of the shiny conical dosa, attracting people to sit inside the restaurant and dine. This is the perfect way to start the weekend.

Dosa is a southern state staple, no matter the day. The dough is made by soaking rice and black seeds overnight, then ground into a paste and left to ferment, then poured on an iron griddle. Rice crepe is often served with coconut, tomato, coriander and chili sauce along with sambar, and has a special place for many people around the world.

Today, there are several types of dosas; However, its most popular version is still the humble masala dosa – a dosa or rice cake with a spiced potato filling. The filling uses boiled potatoes, mustard seeds, grated coconut, turmeric powder, coriander leaves and lime juice.

However, the dish does not originate from Tamil Nadu but from Udupi in Karnataka….

Many stories about masala dosa

Dosa was an invention of a Brahmin adiga (chef) who decided to rebel against her community and its beliefs.

Image credit: Shutterstock



Legend has it that the dosa was an invention of a Brahmin adiga (cook) who decided to rebel against his community and its beliefs. Brahmins were not allowed to consume anything fermented at the time, so he decided to go against that and create something of his own using fermented rice. Despite the failure, he decided to cook with it instead and poured a spoonful of the dough onto the iron and spread the dough with a ladle in a circular motion. When cooked, it becomes a thin, crispy pancake, like a crepe but with a salty taste. Because this chef is in love dosha – term used to describe evil – the dish was so named, which was later transformed into dosa or dosai.

However, the addition of masala came much later. It is said that the original dosa was served with a simple potato gravy. The Brahmins were in charge of all the cooking in southern India. They object to adding onions to their dishes. However, when they run out of potatoes, they will chop some onions and put them in the gravy. This gravy will be simmered until the water evaporates and will be used as a filling for crepes, which will be served with another fold – the right lid will be on top of the left one – making it feel like a cylinder.

Another story recounts that it was one of the kings of Mysore, Someshvara III, who invented the masala dosa. The king held a lavish banquet that served a lot of food to his guests. However, when the feast was over, the king noticed that there was a lot of food left behind. Since he didn’t want the food to go to waste, he called on his team of chefs to come up with something creative. The chefs start off by combining leftover potatoes with spices and then using them as a filling for plain dosa. However, the chefs will add a layer of spicy red chili sauce underneath the seasoned potatoes, then fold the crepes and serve with a side of coconut chutney.

A simple and complete meal

Try the masala dosa recipe here

Image credit: Shutterstock



No matter the origin story, masala dosa continues to be popular all over India. However, the north was introduced to this dish by the Madras Hotel (present-day Madras Coffee House) in Connaught Place, New Delhi. While it was forgotten when new dishes appeared, a small restaurant owner named K Krishna Rao reintroduced this dish with a modern recipe. He sold it exclusively under his Woodlands brand, when he expanded his restaurant branch from Udupi to Mumbai, after independence in 1947.

Has this story made you crave a plate of Masala Dosa? Try the recipe here!