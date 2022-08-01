Covid-19 Australia data tracker | Australia news

This page is no longer actively maintained. See our current data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations in Australia here.

Due to differences in reporting times between states, territories and the federal government, it can be difficult to get a current picture of the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, where cases are rising. or decrease and the overall trend for each state and territory case.

Here, we’ve gathered all the figures in one place for the whole of Australia, as well as more information on the states currently experiencing Omicron outbreaks.

You can use the table of contents to jump to a specific section:

National statistics: cases, deaths, hospitalizations and variants of concern

Here you can view a summary of the overall situation, including the current state of the Covid booster vaccine rollout. For more information on vaccinations, you can see our dedicated vaccine brochure page.

This chart shows the number of Covid cases announced daily, for the whole of Australia. Unlike some other charts on this page, it does not distinguish between cases reported from rapid antigen testing (RAT) and cases reported from PCR testing and does not update case numbers RAT.

Due to the change in testing criteria on January 5, 2022, and difficulties in accessing the test in mid-December, the number of cases must be considered an underestimate.

Australian case number

This graph shows the number of people with Covid being hospitalized across Australia, as well as a threshold indicating 15% of hospital capacity, as set out by the Australian government’s joint operations picture document:

Australia hospital admission chart

Here you can see the number of deaths per day from Covid and the trend of deaths over time:

death in australia

NSW Covid outbreaks and trends in LGA cases in Sydney

This chart shows the number of reported cases in NSW, including those confirmed by PCR and those identified by rapid antigen testing (RAT).

All numbers from mid-December onwards should be considered an underestimation of the actual number of cases due to difficulty in accessing testing and changing testing criteria:

number of cases nsw

Here you can see the number of hospital admissions in NSW compared to the hospital capacity threshold set by the federal government:

NSW Hospitalization

Cases are not evenly distributed around the state. This map shows where cases are rising or falling around NSW and the number of recent cases. You can toggle between showing only Sydney or the entire state, and switch between circles sized by recent cases, or shade LGA areas trending in cases:

Where Covid-19 cases are rising and falling in NSW and Sydney Shows trends in local cases by local government area, for areas with more than five cases in the last two weeks. *Trends are determined using the weekly change in the seven-day average of cases. Circles are the same size as the total number of cases in the last 30 days. Last updated data: Zoom to NSW Map circle toggle

If you want to see the trend in more detail at LGA level, you can use the charts here. Use button to change histogram scale and compare trajectories between LGAs.

Victoria Covid outbreaks and trends in Melbourne LGA cases

This chart shows the number of cases reported in Victoria, including those confirmed by PCR and those identified by rapid antigen testing (RAT).

All numbers from mid-December onwards should be considered an underestimation of the actual number of cases due to difficulty in accessing testing and changing testing criteria:

Cases of VIC in the past time

Here you can see how many Victorian hospital admissions compare to the federal government hospital capacity threshold:

Victoria Hospital

This map shows cases on the rise around Victoria, with colored circles to show increasing or decreasing cases in the area and sized by recent totals in that area :

Where Covid-19 cases are rising and falling in Melbourne Shows the trend of reported cases by local government area, for areas with more than five cases in the last two weeks. * Trend is determined using the weekly change in the alternating 7-day average of cases. Circles are the same size as the total number of cases in the last 30 days. Last updated data: Zoom to Victoria Map circle toggle

You can see the trend in more detail at the LGA level with the following series of charts. Use button to change histogram scale and compare trajectories between LGAs.

Queensland Covid outbreak

This graph shows the number of reported cases in Queensland, including those confirmed by PCR and those identified by rapid antigen testing (RAT).

All numbers from mid-December onwards should be considered an underestimation of the actual number of cases due to difficulty in accessing testing and changing testing criteria:

QLD cases over time

Here you can see the number of hospital admissions in Queensland compared to the hospital capacity threshold set by the federal government:

Queensland hospital admissions

South Australia outbreak of Covid

This chart shows the daily reported cases in South Australia. No data are available to distinguish cases from PCR or RAT testing:

SA case daily

Here you can see the number of hospital admissions in South Australia compared to the hospital capacity threshold set by the federal government:

Hospitalization SA

Tasmania Covid broke out

This chart shows the daily reported cases in Tasmania, including both PCR-confirmed cases and numbers identified by rapid antigen testing (RAT).

Tasmania’s Daily Case

Here you can see the number of hospital admissions in Tasmania compared to the hospital capacity threshold set by the federal government:

Hospitalization in Tasmania

ACT Covid broke out

This graph shows the daily reported cases in the ACT, including both PCR-confirmed cases and numbers identified by rapid antigen testing (RAT).

ACT daily cases

Here you can see the number of admissions in the ACT against the federal government’s set of hospital capacity thresholds:

ACT Hospitalization

Northern Territory’s Covid Outbreak

This graph shows daily reported cases in NT, including PCR-confirmed cases and numbers identified by rapid antigen testing (RAT).

Daily NT case

Notes and changes

April 21, 2022 – Removed Covid variant graph, map of Covid cases by local government area

March 10, 2022 – added variations of interest chart

March 7, 2022 – Removed charts are broken down by test type for NSW, QLD and VIC and replaced with charts showing combined case numbers

31 January 2022 – added country map showing cases per 1,000 cases and NSW and VIC case charts no longer update RAT test numbers as they have stopped releasing this information

Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article will be updated regularly to ensure that it reflects the current situation at the date of publication. Any significant edits made to this or previous versions of the article will continue to be noted in accordance with the Guardian’s editorial policies.