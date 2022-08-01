Covid-19 Australia data tracker | Australia news
This page is no longer actively maintained. See our current data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations in Australia here.
Due to differences in reporting times between states, territories and the federal government, it can be difficult to get a current picture of the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, where cases are rising. or decrease and the overall trend for each state and territory case.
Here, we’ve gathered all the figures in one place for the whole of Australia, as well as more information on the states currently experiencing Omicron outbreaks.
You can use the table of contents to jump to a specific section:
National statistics: cases, deaths, hospitalizations and variants of concern
Here you can view a summary of the overall situation, including the current state of the Covid booster vaccine rollout. For more information on vaccinations, you can see our dedicated vaccine brochure page.
Covid-19 in Australia
Hospitalize
|NSW
|QLD
|WA
|VIC
|NT
|SA
|TAS
|ACT
By the numbers
… has been fully vaccinated
… from 5 years of age and older are fully immunized
… recent deaths
Guardian Graphics | Source: covidlive.com.au, Our World in Data. * Hospitalizations may be delayed up to one day as states and territories report daily. ** The number of cases is significantly lower than the actual number due to changes in testing criteria and testing difficulty. % Enhancement is the percentage of the population over the age of 18 that has been enhanced.* Hospitalizations may be delayed up to one day as states and territories report daily. ** The number of cases is significantly lower than the actual number due to changes in testing criteria and testing difficulty. % Enhancement is the percentage of the population over the age of 18 that has been enhanced.
This chart shows the number of Covid cases announced daily, for the whole of Australia. Unlike some other charts on this page, it does not distinguish between cases reported from rapid antigen testing (RAT) and cases reported from PCR testing and does not update case numbers RAT.
Due to the change in testing criteria on January 5, 2022, and difficulties in accessing the test in mid-December, the number of cases must be considered an underestimate.
This graph shows the number of people with Covid being hospitalized across Australia, as well as a threshold indicating 15% of hospital capacity, as set out by the Australian government’s joint operations picture document:
Here you can see the number of deaths per day from Covid and the trend of deaths over time:
NSW Covid outbreaks and trends in LGA cases in Sydney
This chart shows the number of reported cases in NSW, including those confirmed by PCR and those identified by rapid antigen testing (RAT).
All numbers from mid-December onwards should be considered an underestimation of the actual number of cases due to difficulty in accessing testing and changing testing criteria:
Here you can see the number of hospital admissions in NSW compared to the hospital capacity threshold set by the federal government:
Cases are not evenly distributed around the state. This map shows where cases are rising or falling around NSW and the number of recent cases. You can toggle between showing only Sydney or the entire state, and switch between circles sized by recent cases, or shade LGA areas trending in cases:
If you want to see the trend in more detail at LGA level, you can use the charts here. Use button to change histogram scale and compare trajectories between LGAs.
Victoria Covid outbreaks and trends in Melbourne LGA cases
This chart shows the number of cases reported in Victoria, including those confirmed by PCR and those identified by rapid antigen testing (RAT).
All numbers from mid-December onwards should be considered an underestimation of the actual number of cases due to difficulty in accessing testing and changing testing criteria:
Here you can see how many Victorian hospital admissions compare to the federal government hospital capacity threshold:
This map shows cases on the rise around Victoria, with colored circles to show increasing or decreasing cases in the area and sized by recent totals in that area :
You can see the trend in more detail at the LGA level with the following series of charts. Use button to change histogram scale and compare trajectories between LGAs.
Queensland Covid outbreak
This graph shows the number of reported cases in Queensland, including those confirmed by PCR and those identified by rapid antigen testing (RAT).
All numbers from mid-December onwards should be considered an underestimation of the actual number of cases due to difficulty in accessing testing and changing testing criteria:
Here you can see the number of hospital admissions in Queensland compared to the hospital capacity threshold set by the federal government:
South Australia outbreak of Covid
This chart shows the daily reported cases in South Australia. No data are available to distinguish cases from PCR or RAT testing:
Here you can see the number of hospital admissions in South Australia compared to the hospital capacity threshold set by the federal government:
Tasmania Covid broke out
This chart shows the daily reported cases in Tasmania, including both PCR-confirmed cases and numbers identified by rapid antigen testing (RAT).
Here you can see the number of hospital admissions in Tasmania compared to the hospital capacity threshold set by the federal government:
ACT Covid broke out
This graph shows the daily reported cases in the ACT, including both PCR-confirmed cases and numbers identified by rapid antigen testing (RAT).
Here you can see the number of admissions in the ACT against the federal government’s set of hospital capacity thresholds:
Northern Territory’s Covid Outbreak
This graph shows daily reported cases in NT, including PCR-confirmed cases and numbers identified by rapid antigen testing (RAT).
Notes and changes
- April 21, 2022 – Removed Covid variant graph, map of Covid cases by local government area
- March 10, 2022 – added variations of interest chart
- March 7, 2022 – Removed charts are broken down by test type for NSW, QLD and VIC and replaced with charts showing combined case numbers
- 31 January 2022 – added country map showing cases per 1,000 cases and NSW and VIC case charts no longer update RAT test numbers as they have stopped releasing this information
Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article will be updated regularly to ensure that it reflects the current situation at the date of publication. Any significant edits made to this or previous versions of the article will continue to be noted in accordance with the Guardian’s editorial policies.
Last, Steve Guy sent you details about the topic “Covid-19 Australia data tracker | Australia news❤️️”.Hope with useful information that the article “Covid-19 Australia data tracker | Australia news” It will help readers to be more interested in “Covid-19 Australia data tracker | Australia news [ ❤️️❤️️ ]”.
Posts “Covid-19 Australia data tracker | Australia news” posted by on 2022-08-01 05:22:36. Thank you for reading the article at Sguy.Net