Court awards Duchess of Cambridge damages over topless photos | Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have welcomed the French court’s ruling that the paparazzi photos of Kate topless on holiday are an invasion of the royal couple’s privacy.

Twenty-four hours after the announcement that Kate and Prince William were expecting their third child, the court in Nanterre, west of Paris, awarded them 100,000 euros (£91,000) in damages and money interest paid by the famous magazine Closer and two photographers. .

The editor of the magazine and the CEO of the magazine’s publisher were fined an additional €45,000 – the maximum allowed. The award, although high for a French court, is significantly less than the 1.5 million euros the couple’s legal team has demanded.

Following the ruling, royal aides said the couple had suffered an “unwarranted intrusion” and were pleased the judge had ruled in their favor.

“The incident is a serious breach of privacy, and their Royal Highness feels it is necessary to pursue all legal remedies,” a statement read.

An attorney for Closer, Paul-Albert Iweins, said the damages were in line with previous payments but the fine was “exaggerated because it was a simple privacy case”.

This year, six people, including three photographers, were brought to trial after long-lens photos of the couple vacationing in France were published in French celebrity magazine and a local newspaper. Phuong, La Provence.

The pictures were taken in the summer of 2012 and show the royal couple on a poolside terrace at a private mansion owned by Viscount Linley, the Queen’s grandson, in Luberon, Provence.

Appeared on the cover of Closer with the headline: “Oh my God [in English]: the photos will go around the world,” the photos show the duchess wearing only a bikini bottom half. There are more topless photos on the inner pages.

A week before the Closer photos were published, La Provence brought in a photo of Kate in a swimsuit in the same block.

The photographs were supposed to have been offered to British publications, but they were refused.

After Closer appeared on newsstands, the couple was issued an immediate ban preventing the photos from being used elsewhere, but they still appear in a number of European publications.

Their lawyers asked Closer to pay 1.5 million euros in damages and compensation for the “shock” of seeing the paparazzi’s photos in print, and another 50,000 euros from La. Provence.

In a letter to the court – read at a hearing in May – William wrote that the case “is particularly shocking because it reminds us of the harassment that led to the death of my mother, Diana, Princess of Wales”.

Diana was killed in a car crash in August 1997 while being chased by photographers under a tunnel in Paris. Her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the car, Henri Paul, who had been drinking, were also killed.

In his statement, the duke said: “In September 2012, my wife and I thought we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family and so enjoy our privacy. We know the French and the French and we know that in principle they respect the privacy of their guests, including that of their guests. The secretive manner in which these photos were taken has been particularly shocking to us as it invades our privacy.”

St James’s Palace released a statement at the time describing the incident as “reminiscent of the worst excessive acts of the press and paparazzi in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales”. .

The prosecutor has also asked for “very substantial” fines against Closer’s editor Laurence Pieau, Ernesto Mauri – CEO of the publishing house Mondadori – and two photographers from the Paris imaging firm. , Cyril Moreau and Dominique Jacovides, are suspected of taking the photos. The couple, along with Valerie Suau from La Provence, face charges of trespassing or complicity with an invasion of William and Kate’s privacy.

Moreau and Jacovides, who denied the charges, were each fined 10,000 euros, half of which were suspended. Suau was fined 1,000 euros in suspension and the director of the newspaper at the time the pictures were published, Marc Auburtin, was fined 1,500 euros. Auburtin and Suau were forced to pay €3,000 in damages to the couple.

Suau admitted to taking pictures of the royal couple at the Linley property, but said she did not consider them an invasion of privacy.

French courts do not usually award grand prizes in such cases. Former president François Hollande’s spouse, Julie Gayet, was awarded 15,000 euros after Closer published photographs of them, and Florian Philippot, vice-president of the far-right National Front, received the 20,000 prize. euros for the publication of photographs of himself with another man, believed to be his partner.

During a hearing in May, Iweins attacked “the Anglo-Saxon rationale behind the punitive damages and compensation” and said the trial was hypocritical.

“The private and public lives of the royal couple are so intimately intertwined that they are inseparable,” said Iweins, adding that the photos have brought the young couple into a light. positive.

“The public is interested to know that the future heirs to the throne have a strong and healthy relationship. It’s all part of the royal business,” he said.

Closer is owned by the Italy-based Mondadori Group, one of the largest publishing companies in Europe, owning a number of popular glossy magazines including Grazia.