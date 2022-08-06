Corte rusa decide si el batallón Azov es terrorista | DW noticias | DW

DW Announcement Los últimos combworthyes de Azovstal se rindieron ante las tropas rusas la semana pasada, cuando la planta cayó tras semanas de Resistencia. El origen neonazi de este regimiento podría suponer que Rusia considers a terrorist as a terrorist y no los incluya en intercambios de prisioneros con Ukrainian.

