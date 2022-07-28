Coronavirus Omicron Variant: How Australia’s states and territories are responding

All vaccinated foreign travelers will have to complete PCR testing and self-isolate in NSW, ACT and Victoria in line with the state government’s tightening measures to regulate Omicron difference.

In separate statements released on 30 November, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said all returning foreign visitors must complete a test before self-isolating at a designated location. Similar measures apply in the ACT.

“People will only be able to come out of isolation at the end of the 72-hour period if they get a negative result,” Mr Perrottet’s statement said.

As the world grapples with the emergence of a new highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, worried scientists in South Africa – where omicrons were first identified – are trying to fend off the lightning of the virus. it spread all over the country (AP)

Under the measures introduced by Mr Andrews, travelers must also complete an additional PCR test between five and seven days after arriving in Victoria.

He said: “All cabin crew who have been overseas during the 14-day period prior to arrival in Victoria must comply with the requirements for returning foreign passengers, until their next flight.

All flights to Australia from eight South African countries – South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi and Mozambique – have been suspended for two weeks.

In line with the Federal Government’s health regulations, all travelers arriving in Australia from the above countries during the 14-day period prior to arrival in NSW are required to enter a 14-day hotel quarantine, regardless of immunization status. their.

The NSW and ACT restrictions apply to the same eight countries, while Victoria’s measures also cover the Seychelles.

All flights to Australia from eight South African countries have been suspended for two weeks. (A current relationship)

Jane Halton, president of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, says Today Border restrictions are a good short-term measure.

“The pause for non-citizens from those countries is probably a matter of caution.

“What we’re trying to do is slow down…we’ll be able to figure out how we can best manage this variation.”

The new variant, labeled Omicron by the World Health Organization on Saturday, has been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

Here’s how Australia’s states and territories are responding:

The Government of Gutwein has announced that anyone who has spent time abroad on or since November 28, with the exception of New Zealand’s South Island, will not be allowed to visit Tasmania.

Any visitor who intends to travel to Tasmania and has spent time abroad in the 14 days before Sunday, November 28 will need to be approved as an essential traveler.

Visitors are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to arrival.

They will also face quarantine and other regulations.

All vaccinated foreign travelers will have to complete a PCR test and self-isolate for 72 hours under the newly tightened precautions.

Anyone who has arrived in NSW but has been in any of the eight African countries within the previous 14 days must immediately be tested, quarantined for 14 days and call NSW Health on 1800 943 553 .

As well as the testing requirements, the NSW government will increase the cost of penalties for non-compliance.

Any violation of isolation, testing, and requirements will result in financial penalties of $5000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations.

This is up from the previous $1000 and $5000, respectively.

The new regulation takes effect from 12:01 am on 1/12.

In addition to Commonwealth measures, all foreigners arriving in Steve Guy must now be screened and quarantined for 72 hours.

All flight crews who have been overseas during the 14-day period prior to arrival in NSW must visit their home or accommodation in person and quarantine for 14 days or until they depart on another flight leaving Australia, according to current regulations for unvaccinated flight crews.

Testing is underway in Steve Guy to determine if two overseas arrivals who tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Sydney were carrying the new variant of Omicron. (Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg) (Provided)

All unvaccinated travelers from any country abroad will continue to be quarantined at the hotel.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said “The NSW Government will continue to put community safety first by taking these precautionary but important steps until more information is available”.

Foreign visitors will be required to complete a PCR test and self-isolate for 72 hours under the newly tightened precautions.

Under the measures introduced by Mr Andrews, travelers must also complete an additional PCR test between five and seven days after arriving in Victoria.

“Anyone who has arrived in Victoria and has been in any of the nine African countries within the previous 14 days must immediately be tested and quarantined for 14 days,” the Premier said. speak.

Under the current public health order, travelers must obtain an international passenger permit before arriving in Victoria. All arrivals abroad must also undergo a standard PCR test within 24 hours and from the fifth to the seventh day of arrival in Victoria.

All vaccinated Australia-based crews who have traveled to one of the nine countries listed above are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at their accommodation or alternative accommodation until their next flight.

All vaccinated Australia-based crews arriving from another international country and less than one of the nine countries listed above must isolate at their home or place of residence for 72 hours. .

International cabin crew will have to quarantine in Victoria’s hotel quarantine program for 72 hours or 14 days – depending on whether they’ve been in one of the nine countries. Test requirements also apply.

Unvaccinated international guests must undergo a 14-day quarantine at the hotel, as well as unvaccinated cabin crew or until their next flight.

Victoria’s Acting Chief Medical Officer Deborah Freidman said authorities were working to better understand the new variant of Omicron.

“We will continue to work with the Commonwealth Government and state and territory colleagues to better understand the potential impacts of this new variant and what actions are needed to address this.” keep Australians protected.”

South Australia has in effect some of the strongest restrictions across the country.

All international travelers and people arriving from high-risk locations from within Australia to the state or international travelers transiting through another port directly to South Australia must now undergo 14 quarantine. day.

Meanwhile, those in the low- or intermediate-risk LGA group will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arrival.

SA police said the provision allowing people to get tested for COVID-19 when they arrive in the state and quarantine until they get a negative test result has been removed.

Australian Capital Territory

The ACT has closed its doors to the eight South African countries affected by the flight ban and requires all other fully vaccinated international travelers to be tested and self-isolate at home for three days.

The government says anyone who has been in one of the listed countries in the previous 14 days must complete quarantine at their place of entry into Australia before arriving in the ACT.

Other international travelers must complete an online declaration form, go directly to their ACT accommodation to begin their three-day quarantine, and be tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours of arrival in Australia and on Friday theirs in the country.

Even after leaving the quarantine, they will be “strongly encouraged to restrict movement” due to the “uncertain public health impact associated with the Omicron variant”, the government said in a statement. An update released on November 30.

Previously, the government had required fully vaccinated foreign visitors – with the exception of those coming from southern African countries – to be in quarantine until 11:59 p.m. on November 30.

All unvaccinated travelers from any country abroad will continue to be quarantined at the hotel for 14 days.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan announced the tightening of the border with South Australia. (Getty)

WA Premier Mark McGowan has not ruled out changing the state’s COVID-19 roadmap to the new Omicron variant.

9News understands that Mr McGowan will not hesitate to make changes to border rules, which are expected to be eased by mid-February, if the variation spreads in Australia.

There are no changes to the state’s international arrival time regulations, with all returning foreign travelers required to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine.

But WA has announced to tighten its border with South Australia.

People arriving from South Australia will have to undergo 14 days of self-isolation.

The change goes into effect at 1.15pm on November 27.

Eight cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in SA since the country opened its borders on November 23, although no evidence of community spread of the virus has been established.

Visitors from the NT to WA remain restricted as before.

Authorities have urged people to stay calm about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, saying the state’s current restrictions are sufficient to protect the population.

Deputy Health Director Peter Aitken yesterday said all international guests have been quarantined at the hotel and domestic guests coming from countries with open international borders will be quarantined at home.

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northern Territory yesterday after arriving from South Africa.

Genome sequencing began to determine if it was an Omicron variant.

Most Vaccinated Countries on Earth