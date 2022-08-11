Coronavirus NSW restrictions update: All the COVID-19 rules changing from December 15 including masks, check-ins and unvaccinated rules

Steve Guy reached the final stage of its path out of COVID-19 restrictions today, despite noting an increase in Omicron variant cases just yesterday.

As of today, unvaccinated residents in the state now have all the same liberties as fully vaccinated individuals and density limits in all facilities will be removed. .

As millions of NSW residents gear up for Christmas gatherings, parties, shopping and holiday travel, here’s everything you need to know about today’s changes.

From tomorrow, all retail locations will be open to everyone, regardless of their immunization status. (Janie Barrett)

When will COVID-19 restrictions be eased in NSW?

COVID-19 restrictions were eased in NSW at 12:01 am on 15 December.

For many, it marks a return to a pre-COVID lifestyle with only a handful of rules — such as masks in some settings and the occasional COVID-19 check-in — remaining.

What is changing for unvaccinated people in NSW?

From today, everyone in NSW will be granted the same freedoms, regardless of their immunization status.

Previously, unvaccinated residents were restricted to essential retail areas and could not re-enter pubs, cafes and gyms.

From today, children can go to school in all locations as fully vaccinated people.

Do I have to wear a mask?

You can, but only in limited settings.

Masks will only be required on public transport and airplanes, at airports, and for indoor receptionists who are not fully vaccinated.

Masks would be strongly encouraged in environments where you don’t have social distancing.

Do I still have to register through the Service NSW app?

Likely – just register for COVID-19 in several places.

These include hospitals, aged and disabled care facilities, gyms, places of worship, funerals and memorials, personal services, pubs, mini bars and registered clubs nightclubs, nightclubs, strip clubs, on-site and indoor music festivals with more than 1000 people.

Are there any restrictions on what families can do on Christmas Day?

As of today, there is no limit to the number of visitors to your home and no limit to the number of people for outdoor public gatherings.

There are no government restrictions on whether members of your household can be vaccinated.

What changes are coming to shopping malls?

All retail stores will be open to everyone – there will be no government requirements for check-in and unvaccinated people will be allowed in.

Masks are not required in shopping malls, but wearing masks is encouraged in places where you cannot socially distance.

Masks will not be required in stores, but are encouraged in places where you cannot socially distance. (AP)

Will easing restrictions lead to a significantly higher number of cases?

But a higher case count may not necessarily mean NSW’s health system is under pressure.

Recent data suggest that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may lead to fewer hospitalizations than earlier variants, such as Delta.

What about the close relationship rule? Are they changing?

Then you have to do another PCR test on the sixth day and then again on the 12th day.

If you work in a “high-risk environment” like a hospital or aged care service, you should work from home for the next seven days after quarantine as a precaution.

If you are not fully vaccinated you must quarantine for 14 days.

Casual contacts must still be tested for COVID-19 immediately and self-quarantine until a negative result is returned.

They must be tested again on the sixth day after their last contact with the COVID-19 positive person do not need to self-isolate while awaiting the results of this test, if they feel well.

What about tourism? Can I travel around NSW if I have not been immunized?

From today, all NSW residents can travel anywhere they like within the state.

Mobile parks and campsites will be open to those who have not been fully immunized.

Traveling outside NSW largely depends on the regulations and restrictions of your destination.

What about weddings and funerals? Are there any restrictions still there?

No – almost all restrictions will be gone tomorrow.

There will be no people limit at the wedding and everyone is free to eat, drink and dance as they please.

Conceivably, the only capacity limits left at venue venues would be those established to meet NSW alcohol and fire licensing regulations.

Just register at certain locations. (Getty)

Are there any changes to pubs, restaurants, theme parks and stadiums?

There is no density limit for almost all installations.

This means pubs, restaurants, theme parks and stadiums can accommodate as many people as they can safely fit into their respective venues.

You can drink when you stand up, you can sing and dance, and you can go to the theater or play cricket without having to wear a mask.

What about places where people are in confined spaces, like music festivals and cruises?

The music festival will be limited to 20,000 people, and indoor music festival attendees with more than 1000 people will be required to present proof of vaccination.

Cruises with more than 100 passengers will also require everyone on board to be fully vaccinated.

What does this mean for my workplace Christmas party?

Hundreds of thousands of people will be throwing Christmas parties at their workplaces in the coming days as the countdown to Christmas approaches.

Your employer can implement COVID-safe practices, but there will hardly be any government-directed rule about what they must do.

You’ll likely have to sign in to a pub if you go to a pub, but you won’t need to show proof of vaccinations.

All personal services will be allowed to open without density limit. (Janie Barrett)

What if I fly to NSW from overseas?

Fully vaccinated international travelers will no longer need to be quarantined upon arrival.

You still have to do the PCR test and prove they have been vaccinated with a shot that is recognized by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

If you are not fully vaccinated and fly to NSW, you will still need to quarantine on arrival for 14 days.

Does this mean NSW residents who are working from home have to go into the office?

The NSW Government has left the door open for office workers, saying employers should “allow employees to work from home at their discretion”.

I am a NSW business owner, what do I need to do to comply with the new regulations?

It depends on the function your business serves but in general, starting tomorrow, COVID-19 safety plans will be optional for businesses.

Most Vaccinated Countries on Earth